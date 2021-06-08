What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
It takes just 30 seconds and you can choose the amount.
Sean Galvin returns today with another entertaining comic for What’s Up Newp.
Keep an eye out for Galvin’s work on a regular basis here on whatsupnewp.com. Follow Sean’s work on Instagram and Facebook.
More From What’s Up Newp
- Obituary: Lisa V. Sullivan-Grosskurth
- Rhea’s Kitchen is shifting gears; now open for breakfast
- Kansas to play Zeiterion Theatre in New Bedford December 10th
- Livingston Taylor, Luna, and G. Love kick off the Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series at The Loft
- 11th Hour Racing awards 23 grants totaling $1.92 million on World Ocean Day