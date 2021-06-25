The gallery at the Block Island Airport, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), announced the opening of its summer exhibit featuring works by RI artist Allison Bianco, born and raised in Smithfield.

On display at the Block Island Airport Gallery are works by artist Allison Bianco, a nationally known printmaker.

Bianco’s works use a combination of printmaking processes, namely intaglio and screen print, to depict panoramic landscapes of massive oceans and foreboding skies. Included in the exhibit is a new work featuring the Block Island Ferry.

Allison Bianco. Photo Credit: Maureen Coleman

As we emerge from these difficult times, Randall Rosenbaum, Executive Director of RISCA, said in a statement: “We are excited for Allison’s solo show in such a beautiful space. Travelers to and from Block Island are in for a treat,” Rosenbaum said. “Art show openings are a sign of our state’s incredible creativity, but we are reminded that the arts and culture community was particularly hard hit by the pandemic. The community’s return as a key economic driver continues to be slow.”

Allison Bianco received her MFA in Printmaking (2010) from the University of Hawai’i at Manoa, Honolulu, HI, and her BA in Studio Art (2001) from Mount Holyoke College, South Hadley, MA. Bianco has recently been awarded a public art commission for New York City public school 671K in Brooklyn for a new, permanent site-specific artwork. Bianco is the recipient of a Visual Arts Sea Grant from the University of Rhode Island and her work was selected for a solo exhibition at The Print Center in Philadelphia as part of their 88th International Competition. Her work is in the collections of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; Philadelphia Museum of Art; The New York Public Library; RISD Museum; Yale University Art Gallery, Conn.; the University of San Diego; and the Hawai’i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts; among others.

To learn more about Allison Bianco and her work, visit https://www.cadetompkinsprojects.com/allison-bianco/.

The 2021 exhibitors for the Block Island Gallery were chosen by panelists Kathy Hodge, East Providence, Viera Levitt, Wakefield, and Frank Poor, Wakefield.

GREEN SPACE Gallery at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport and the Block Island Airport Gallery, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, promote outstanding work by artists living and working in Rhode Island. The galleries present art to an ever-changing audience of local, national and international travelers.

The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts is a state agency supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. RISCA provides grants, technical assistance and staff support to arts organizations and artists, schools, community centers, social service organizations and local governments to bring the arts into the lives of Rhode Islanders. Visit www.arts.ri.gov for more information.

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation operates Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, the Block Island Airport and four other general aviation airports in Rhode Island. A long-time supporter of public art in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation has worked with the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts on a number of public art commissions.