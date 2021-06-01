UNCASVILLE, CT (June 1, 2021) – Country music superstar and one of three major artists that serve as coach’s on NBC’s, The Voice, Blake Shelton, will perform at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, October 22nd. Shelton recently released his 12th album, Body Language, on May 21st. Up-and-coming Country singer, Emily Ann Roberts, who was a finalist and member of team Blake Shelton in season nine of The Voice, will open the concert.

Tickets are $189.00, $169.00, $149.00 and $129.00 and go on sale Friday, June 4th at 10:00am through Ticketmaster.com.

Blake Shelton continues to add to his superstar status with his new album Body Language, available everywhere now. The album’s flagship single “Happy Anywhere” (featuring Gwen Stefani) topped the Country Digital Song Sales chart, also marking his 28th No. 1 on the country airplay charts. Now he’s building upon the message that it doesn’t matter what you have or where you are if you have love: his latest hit, “Minimum Wage,” is currently Top 15 on the country charts. Both tunes follow the Platinum-selling, multi-week No.1 “Nobody But You,” which has now topped 240 million streams. “Nobody But You” made its TV debut on the 62nd GRAMMY Awards, where Shelton was also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for his smash “God’s Country.” The 4x Platinum smash earned the 2019 CMA Award and 2020 ACM Award for Single of the Year. As his award wins approach the hundreds, Shelton remains a force in the industry with ACM (5), AMA (3), CMA (10), CMT (11) and People’s Choice Awards (6), among many others.

As a coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show The Voice, Shelton is an eight-time champion, most recently with his contestant Cam Anthony. The Grand Ole Opry member also remains focused on his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality, with locations currently in Tishomingo, Nashville, Gatlinburg and Orlando. A noted humanitarian, Shelton has helped raise millions of dollars for children’s hospitals, disaster relief organizations, food banks and more in his home state of Oklahoma and throughout the entire country.

For more information, please visit www.BlakeShelton.com and follow @BlakeShelton.