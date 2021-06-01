The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (ACA) today announced that the fifth annual Tinney Family Arts Scholarship has been awarded to Mariela Minino, a Rogers High School graduating senior. Ms. Minino received a certificate of achievement and a check for $2,000 during the school’s Honors Night on May 23, 2021. The Director of Fine Arts, Diane Sheehan, and the founder of the scholarship, Harle Tinney, made the presentation.

Left to right: Diane Sheehan, Director of Fine Arts for Newport Schools; Harle Tinney, founder of the scholarship; Mariela Minino, scholarship recipient: Susan Woythaler, Chair of the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County; and Nancy McAuliffe, member of the ACA board

According to the ACA in a press release, Ms. Minino participated in the four-year Residential Carpentry/Construction Technology program while a student at Rogers High School. She led the “Project Playhouse,” a collaboration between Bryant University, Rosemary’s Wish Kids, and Rhode Island public schools. She plans to major in Animation and Visual Effects at Champlain College in Vermont.

In her application, Ms. Minino stated, “without my love for art or seeing the beauty in anything, I wouldn’t be who I am today. As I know the difference I am capable of making, I will inspire people as long as I keep going forward and work towards my dreams.”

Mariela Minino

The following Newport County seniors received an “honorable mention” for their outstanding work in the arts: Eleni Cooper, music, dance, and graphic arts, senior at Rogers High School, Newport; Molly Graybill, dance, The Prout School, resident of Newport; and Page Sullivan, visual arts, Portsmouth High School, Portsmouth.

The Tinney Family Arts Scholarship is available to graduating seniors who live in Newport County and who plan to continue studying the arts after graduating from high school. All genres of the arts are considered.

The ACA writes that it depends on supporter-ships and donations to fund its activities. Donations to the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County may be made on the organization’s website, www.newportarts.org/about/.