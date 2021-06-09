By Marcin G. Rembisz, Communications Coordinator/Secretary for Newport Public Schools

Congratulations to Mrs. Angela Johnson, Rogers High School Social Studies teacher on her selection as the 2021-2022 Newport Public Schools Teacher of the Year. A lifelong Newporter, Mrs. Johnson has worked tirelessly to educate and motivate her students. Known for her great enthusiasm, attention to detail and energy, Mrs. Johnson is a beloved teacher and colleague.

After graduating from Rogers High School in 1994, Mrs. Johnson attended Manhattan College majoring in Secondary Education with a minor in Social Studies and Sociology. Her career in education began as a permanent substitute teacher at Thompson Middle School, then as a Social Studies Teacher at the West Bay Collaborative Alternative Learning Program. In 2005, Mrs. Johnson worked at the Aquidneck Island Adult Learning Center as a Diploma Plus/GED teacher providing individual instruction to students obtaining their equivalency certificates. Concurrently, Mrs. Johnson was Program Coordinator on site at Rogers High School with the Newport Community School where she was responsible for managing the day to day operations of out-of-school time programs and services provided by the Newport Community School. .

In 2014, Mrs. Johnson joined the Rogers High School faculty in her current position as a classroom Social Studies teacher. Mrs. Johnson is a member of the RHS 9th grade team and also serves as advisor to the Class of 2022. Mrs. Johnson works collaboratively with teachers and families to help all students achieve.

Rogers High School Social Studies Chairperson Coleen Turner remarked “Angela, Mrs. Johnson, is someone who was born to teach. She brings joy to the lives of all who cross her path in the classroom. Her work ethic is unmatched and she devotes 100% to all aspects of teaching. What makes her special is that she cares about each student as an individual. In addition to possessing creativity, intelligence and a terrific sense of humor- Mrs. Johnson has that rare gift that all students can recognize- absolute concern and devotion to their needs as students.”

“Mrs. Angela Johnson is an amazing teacher. She is kind, compassionate and student centered. Students are attracted to her personality and whitty sense of humor. I truly cannot think of a more deserving staff member.” commented Rogers High School Principal Jared Vance.

Newport Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain, Ed.D., said “Newport Public Schools is very proud of this year’s Teacher of the Year. Ms. Johnson, on a daily basis, gives her students 100%, she does everything within her power to make certain all her students feel welcome and supported. She is a shining star that is an example of great educator, amazing person, community leader and a RHS Viking graduate. Angela is the real deal- and a superstar!”

Congratulations again to the 2021-2020 Newport District Teacher of the Year Angela Johnson!