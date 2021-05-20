What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

Friday, May 21

Mask mandate to be lifted for those fully vaccinated on May 18; most remaining COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted on May 21

What’s Up Interview: Sophie B. Hawkins, playing Greenwich Odeum May 21

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • @ The Deck – Felix Brown Band at 8 pm
  • Celtica Public House – Collin Van Pelt from 10 pm to 1 am
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Keats & Co from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridge at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Brick Park at 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Sean Rainey vs. Neil Haven from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm and 10:30 pm to 12:30 am.

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, May 22

Public invited to Slave History Medallion Celebration in Jamestown on May 22

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Celtica Public House – Collin Van Pelt from 10 pm to 1 am
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Pat Cottrell from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: Timmy Smith at 12:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 4 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Stu Sinclair from 8 pm to 12 am
  • The Firehouse Theater – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos – Danielle Boucher vs Dave Laros from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm and 10:30 pm to 12:30 am

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, May 23

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from Never In Vegas from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Julio Amaro from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Landing: Jim Devlin at 1 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

