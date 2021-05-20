What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
Friday, May 21
Mask mandate to be lifted for those fully vaccinated on May 18; most remaining COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted on May 21
What’s Up Interview: Sophie B. Hawkins, playing Greenwich Odeum May 21
Things To Do
- 11 am – Heirloom Fashion Talk with Curator Margaret Whitehead at Blithewold
- 11 am & 1 pm – Tea & Scones at Blithewold
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 3:30 pm & 4:30 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 6 pm to 9 pm – 2021 Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival Opening Night Party
- 7 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cocktail Cruise
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Felix Brown Band at 8 pm
- Celtica Public House – Collin Van Pelt from 10 pm to 1 am
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Keats & Co from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridge at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Brick Park at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Sean Rainey vs. Neil Haven from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm and 10:30 pm to 12:30 am.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, May 22
Public invited to Slave History Medallion Celebration in Jamestown on May 22
Things To Do
- 7:30 am to 1 pm – Newport Rhode Races Marathon, Half Marathon, & 5k
- 9 am to 12 pm – Newport Aquidneck Growers’ Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am, 12 pm, and 2:30 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am & 1 pm – Tea & Scones at Blithewold
- 11 am to 1 pm, 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm, and 4 pm to 6 pm – 2021 Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival on Bowen’s Wharf
- 11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour with Newport Historical Society
- 12 pm to 7 pm – Food Trucks at the Newport Car Museum
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 1 pm – 1st Annual Stoneacre Dog Show at Stoneacre Garden
- 3 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 7 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cocktail Cruise
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica Public House – Collin Van Pelt from 10 pm to 1 am
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Pat Cottrell from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Timmy Smith at 12:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 4 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Stu Sinclair from 8 pm to 12 am
- The Firehouse Theater – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos – Danielle Boucher vs Dave Laros from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm and 10:30 pm to 12:30 am
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, May 23
Things To Do
- 10:30 am – The Holy Ghost feast Grab n Go event
- 11 am, 1:30 pm , & 2:30 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am to 1 pm, 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm, and 4 pm to 6 pm – 2021 Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival on Bowen’s Wharf
- 11 am – Creative Survival Walking Tour with Newport Historical Society
- 12 pm to 3 pm – Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride throughout Newport
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 7 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cocktail Cruise
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from Never In Vegas from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Julio Amaro from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Landing: Jim Devlin at 1 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
