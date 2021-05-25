The Catastrophist – Ends May 31

Trinity Rep’s presentation of The Catastrophist is coming to an end. This highly-acclaimed cinematic theatrical production closes on May 31. Written by Lauren Gunderson, The Catastrophist is a blazingly intelligent, wryly witty, and warm look at the thrill of discovery, whether it’s a new virus or the treasures of your own family.Tickets are $30 per household for the 80-minute video, with discounts for subscribers. The Catastrophist is a co-production of Marin Theatre Company and Round House Theatre.

America Too: Reckoning and Resilience – May 27

The upcoming episode May 27 of America Too: Reckoning and Resilience will focus on our local veterans, including a conversation with Senator Jack Reed as he reflects on our veteran community, Memorial Day, and our 2006 production of Boots on the Ground. The episode will also include readings from members of our local veteran community and a performance by Big Lux, West Point graduate, Iraq War veteran, violinist, and activist.The live episode will begin at 7:30 pm ET on Thursday, May 27. Register for free access.

The Writer’s Room – June 8

The final episode of the online new play workshop series will stream on Tuesday, June 8 at 7:30 pm ET. This episode features Orlando Hernández giving viewers an early look at his adaption for the stage of Marta Martínez’s oral history project about Rhode Island’s vibrant Latino community.Registration is free for this live event.

A Christmas Carol – Tiny Beautiful Things – Gem of the Ocean – Sueño – Fairview

After a very long pause, Trinity Rep is preparing to be live again! Last week, we announced a return to in-person performances with our upcoming 2021-22 Season. Our annual holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol will kick off the season with performances that can be viewed either in-person or online. We then launch a four-show subscription season that runs from January through June and includes plays that embody all the magic that is possible only with live theater.

Subscribers save at least 25% off tickets to all four of these shows plus early access and discounts for A Christmas Carol. Packages start at $80 and guarantee you four extraordinary outings to get excited about.Current subscribers: Check your email for a notice from the Box Office with instructions for your roll-over or contact boxoffice@trinityrep.com.