There’s something hilariously ironic that I’m submitting this on Mother’s Day. You’re
welcome for getting that movie reference stuck in your head.
I remember a time when the word meatloaf would elicit groans and sighs of
exasperation because meatloaf is always dry and bland. Well, that’s what it seemed
like to me as a kid in the 80’s anyway. However, when done right, meatloaf is one of
the most hearty, delicious things you can make and it is quite inexpensive to boot. I
personally take the kitchen sink approach when it comes to making meatloaf. This is a
very quick and easy recipe, a bit of a reprieve from the novels I’ve been making you
read. I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I do.
Here’s the ingredient list for this recipe:
- 1.5 Lbs ground beef (I usually like 90/10, but use whatever you like)
- ¼ – ½ cup Italian style bread crumbs
- 1 egg
- ¼ cup milk
- 1 tbsp garlic powder
- 1 Tbsp onion powder
- 2 Tsp Cajun seasoning
- 1 Tbsp ketchup + 1 Tbsp reserved
- 1 Tbsp yellow mustard
- 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Tbsp brown sugar
Line a loaf pan with parchment paper. You may need to cut the line in it so it sits flat in the
pan. Make sure there’s a bit of overhang. Preheat your oven to 350. In a large bowl,
combine everything except the reserved ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and brown
sugar. Mix until it is just holding together. Do not overwork or it’ll be all gummy and
bad. Put into the loaf pan and cook uncovered for about 45 minutes.
Just about what the 45-minute mark approaches, take it out and drain any liquid that’s
accumulated. As you’ll see from my finished photo, I forgot to do that last time. It was a
mistake. DO not skip this step!
Also at this time, combine the Worcestershire sauce, reserved ketchup, and brown
sugar in a bowl and mix well. Pour onto the loaf and cook in the oven for another
additional 15 minutes or until the internal temperature is 160. Take from oven and let cool
for 10-15 minutes. Remember that parchment paper? Well, if all went according to plan, you should be able to lift your loaf out of the pan by grabbing it. It should hold
together and now you’ve got a nice sauced and delicious meatloaf! Also, it should be
moist. Sorry, I couldn’t resist. Servings: 4-5 hefty slices.
Feel free to email me if you’ve tried any of the recipes I’ve written. You can email me at
tkmnewport@yahoo.com. I’d love to hear how everything turned out and any tweaks
you may have made! Take care and see you next month!
More From What’s Up Newp
- HGTV Dream Home in Portsmouth hits the market, can now be yours for $2.39 million
- New York Yacht Club submits challenge and evolutionary draft protocol for 37th America's Cup
- Obituary: Minnie Parker
- What's Up at The Wayfinder and Nomi Park: Rhode Race activities, poolside yoga, eats, cocktails, and more
- Out and About in RI - New Rules Weekend