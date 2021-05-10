There’s something hilariously ironic that I’m submitting this on Mother’s Day. You’re

welcome for getting that movie reference stuck in your head.

I remember a time when the word meatloaf would elicit groans and sighs of

exasperation because meatloaf is always dry and bland. Well, that’s what it seemed

like to me as a kid in the 80’s anyway. However, when done right, meatloaf is one of

the most hearty, delicious things you can make and it is quite inexpensive to boot. I

personally take the kitchen sink approach when it comes to making meatloaf. This is a

very quick and easy recipe, a bit of a reprieve from the novels I’ve been making you

read. I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I do.

Here’s the ingredient list for this recipe:

1.5 Lbs ground beef (I usually like 90/10, but use whatever you like)

¼ – ½ cup Italian style bread crumbs

1 egg

¼ cup milk

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp onion powder

2 Tsp Cajun seasoning

1 Tbsp ketchup + 1 Tbsp reserved

1 Tbsp yellow mustard

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp brown sugar

Line a loaf pan with parchment paper. You may need to cut the line in it so it sits flat in the

pan. Make sure there’s a bit of overhang. Preheat your oven to 350. In a large bowl,

combine everything except the reserved ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and brown

sugar. Mix until it is just holding together. Do not overwork or it’ll be all gummy and

bad. Put into the loaf pan and cook uncovered for about 45 minutes.

Just about what the 45-minute mark approaches, take it out and drain any liquid that’s

accumulated. As you’ll see from my finished photo, I forgot to do that last time. It was a

mistake. DO not skip this step!

Also at this time, combine the Worcestershire sauce, reserved ketchup, and brown

sugar in a bowl and mix well. Pour onto the loaf and cook in the oven for another

additional 15 minutes or until the internal temperature is 160. Take from oven and let cool

for 10-15 minutes. Remember that parchment paper? Well, if all went according to plan, you should be able to lift your loaf out of the pan by grabbing it. It should hold

together and now you’ve got a nice sauced and delicious meatloaf! Also, it should be

moist. Sorry, I couldn’t resist. Servings: 4-5 hefty slices.

Feel free to email me if you’ve tried any of the recipes I’ve written. You can email me at

tkmnewport@yahoo.com. I’d love to hear how everything turned out and any tweaks

you may have made! Take care and see you next month!