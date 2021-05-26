The Newport String Project is delighted to announce details of Resounding 2021 (June 5th and June 6th) – a two day celebration of community and chamber music in Newport. The weekend will feature an eclectic array of live in-person performances and conversations featuring the musicians of the Newport String Quartet, guest musicians and speakers and student performers.

One-to-One Micro-concerts at the Newport Art Museum and Redwood Library & Athenaeum

SATURDAY JUNE 5th

10am-3pm

A day of micro-concerts featuring resident musicians of the Newport String Project and special guests. Concert-goers will enjoy an intimate fifteen-minute set performed by one musician for one pod of listeners (up to 4 people per pod).

This event also features a very special afternoon performance by students of Newport String Project on the Youth Stage, stationed on the front lawn of the Newport Art Museum.

To register for a micro-concert on Saturday, June 5 – CLICK HERE

Suggested Donation: $25 per person

Gala Concert with the Newport String Quartet at IYRS Restoration Hall

SUNDAY JUNE 6th

5-6pm

Tickets will include access to “Shop Talk”, an informal pre-concert conversation with local masters David Snediker and Karl Dennis on boat-building and violin-making. The Gala concert performance will feature string quartets by Caroline Shaw, Florence Price, Rhiannon Giddens and Grazyna Bacewicz.

To purchase tickets for this event and for all Resounding 2021 sponsorship options – CLICK HERE

For those who would like to enjoy the experience from home or to share it with long-distance friends and family, a virtual gala will be streamed on June 12th. To purchase a ticket for the virtual gala – CLICK HERE

For more information about the Newport String Project, visit newportstringproject.org