The Friends of the Organ Committee of The Zabriskie Memorial Church of St. John the Evangelist, 61 Washington St., recently announced an immersive performance of Peter and the Pipes, a parody of Sergei Prokofiev’s classic musical tale Peter and the Wolf, brought to life on St. John’s majestic 1894 Hook & Hastings Organ, on May 10 at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

In this fun and playful interactive experience, the audience will get to “meet” the fabled creatures of this famous tale, through the sounds of the historic St. John’s Hook & Hastings Organ. The live performance, to be filmed at the event, features the “sublime” silent movie artist Peter Krasinski on organ, narration by Clare Gesualdo Harrington, and artistic design by Peter Berton, with special sponsors Edge Realty and X&O Boutique.

Clare Harrington and Peter Krasinski in their roles for Peter and the Pipes, with the St. John’s Hook & Hastings Organ. (Photo by St. John’s Church)

This event is free and open to the public and features two performances of Peter and the Pipes that will be recorded for future promotional use. Registration is required and COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing face masks and social distancing, will be followed.

This event raises awareness for St. John’s historic 1894 Hook & Hastings organ, undergoing extensive restoration as part of St. John’s Capital Campaign. A roof leak and lack of funds for work beyond routine maintenance and critical repairs over decades has taken its toll, but with grants of $1.3 million in 2019 to restore the roof and exterior walls, we’ve made progress toward the future and now are raising $550,000 toward chamber repair, pipe cleaning, and mechanical restoration in 2021, in addition to plaster and stone repair in the church. A new blower room in 2018 and a new console in 2020 have paved the way for the solid foundation of the organ restoration to come. To donate: tinyurl.com/KeepthePipesSinging

To register for the event, email St. John’s Director of Engagement Kristin MacMannis at engagement@saintjohns-newport.org. Info: tinyurl.com/peterandthepipes.

Event Details

EVENT: Two performances of Peter and the Pipes a parody of Sergei Prokofiev’s classic musical tale Peter and the Wolf, brought to life on St. John’s historic Hook & Hastings Organ, to be recorded.

DATE: Monday, May 10, at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

LOCATION: The Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John the Evangelist, 61 Washington St., Newport

WHO: Silent movie artist Peter Krasinski on organ, narration by Clare Gesualdo Harrington, and artistic design by Peter Berton

WHAT IT IS: A parody Sergei Prokofiev’s classic musical tale Peter and the Wolf, brought to life on St. John’s historic Hook & Hastings Organ, with narration

ADMISSION: Free; donations to organ restoration accepted at tinyurl.com/KeepthePipesSinging

CONTACT: 617-721-4823, engagement@saintjohns-newport.org