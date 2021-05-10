For the first time since its founding in 1988, the Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless has changed its name to the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness.

The name change occurred for many important and ongoing reasons, according to the organization;

“The language we use to speak on, speak about, and speak for those who are experiencing homelessness (or any marginalized group) is more important than ever. The Coalition is dedicated to subverting and dismantling systems that do not serve us all—especially BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and women. Our previous name was a glaring sign of the past. Referring to someone as “the homeless” is derogatory and fails to highlight the inherent worth and dignity everyone has. We believe that the people experiencing homelessness are not defined by it; that is to say, a person’s worth is not determined by their housing status”.

The organization continued in a press release by stating, “When the Coalition’s partner’s and board passed our three-year (2019-2022) strategic plan, we focused our mission and vision on ending and preventing homelessness. By changing our name to reflect that, we are more publicly able to promote and crystalize that vision”.

The Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness says they currently have 1,300+ Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness on a given night; many of whom reside outside because there is not sufficient shelter or housing resources in our state.

“Homelessness is not an unavoidable part of societal life—it is a symptom of a broken and ill system. Especially in Rhode Island, a small state with deeply interconnected personal and political lives, homelessness can end. This problem is not without a feasible, sustainable, and humane solution: housing”, said the organization.

The Coalition extends their deepest gratitude to RISD professor Susan

Doyle for “designing and donating our beautiful new logo”.

You can learn more about the logo and the name change at rihomeless.org/name-change