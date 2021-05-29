Rep. John G. Edwards (D-Dist. 70, Tiverton, Portsmouth), the Majority Floor Manager of the House of Representatives, has introduced legislation on behalf of the town of Tiverton that would guarantee the stipend received by communities that host the state’s casinos.

The bill (2021-H 6355) would guarantee that the towns of Lincoln and Tiverton receive at least $3 million annually for hosting the Twin River casinos, regardless of whether the gaming facilities in those towns are operational for all or part of any fiscal year.

“Last year during the pandemic, Tiverton did not receive their full stipend due to the closing of the casino, and the amount due them was not addressed in a prorated manner,” said Representative Edwards in a statement. “Under the current law, the casino could close for one day and then either town risks not receiving some of any of their stipends. This legislation would close that loophole. Both towns incur costs to host the casinos and as such should be compensated.”

The bill, which is cosponsored by Representatives Mary Ann Shallcross Smith (D-Dist. 46, Lincoln, Pawtucket), Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy (D-Dist. 38, Hopkinton, Westerly), Katherine S. Kazarian (D-Dist. 63, East Providence), Scott A. Slater (D-Dist. 10, Providence), Jacquelyn M. Baginski (D-Dist. 17, Cranston), Jean Philippe Barros (D-Dist. 59, Pawtucket), Gregg Amore (D-Dist. 65, East Providence), Stephen M. Casey (D-Dist. 50, Woonsocket) and Raymond A. Hull (D-Dist. 6, Providence, North Providence), has been referred to the House Finance Committee.