Today, Rent Sons, Inc., a Newport-based startup that connects young adult workers with community members in need of moving, landscaping, junk removal, painting, and other odd jobs, announced that it has rebranded as Surv and has expanded into five new markets, including Charleston, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennesse; and Wilmington, North Carolina.

CEO and Founder Pat Brown, who has overseen Surv’s four years of rapid growth and expansion in New England and the Southeast, is excited about the possibilities, saying in a statement, “We’re proud of what we built as Rent Sons. Now, as we enter a new chapter of growth and expansion, we need a name that can go the distance with us. As Surv, we’re deepening our commitment to our core values of service and community-building as we continue to scale the business.”

Founded in 2017, Surv says it has:

● Completed nearly 100k hours of work

● Raised $1 million in funding

● Launched locally-managed communities in seven states with two more openings on the way ● Employed 100+ people across seven states

● Donated 500+ hours of labor to community projects, including errand runs during COVID-19

The rebrand to Surv comes on the heels of three new market launches in 30 days, and the company says in a press release that it will position the company to take full advantage of future growth opportunities.

“Surv is a great example of an innovative and community-driven business that started, tested, and is headquartered in the Ocean State,” said Siu-Li Khoe, vice president of business development at Rhode Island Commerce in a statement. “We’ve watched Surv take advantage of Rhode Island’s entrepreneurial ecosystem to refine their business model and dedicate a growing team to changing the world through their service. We’re proud to continue supporting the company’s growth into new markets for many years to come.”

From the beginning, Rent Sons has been committed to offering high-quality work for a reasonable rate while connecting young adults with their communities. As Surv, the company will double down on its mission to build stronger communities and elevate young adults through service – all while reinforcing its inclusive culture. In keeping with this commitment, Surv is piloting an internal education initiative called Full Life, as well as getting certified as a B-Corp.

For more information on Surv, visit www.wesurv.com.