Postmodern Jukebox, the time-twisting musical collective known for putting “pop music in a time machine,” returns to The Z with “the most sensational ’20s party this side of The Great Gatsby.”

The Grand Reopening Tour celebrates the Roaring ’20s for a new millennium with an ensemble of multi-talented singers and musicians who bring generation-spanning arrangements alive!

The core ensemble is often joined by surprise guests to make each concert unique and unpredictable – making for one of the most thrilling live music experiences of this and any other time period. For a band so deeply rooted in Jazz Age aesthetics – though their time warps have touched on virtually every major trend in popular music, from doo-wop to Motown to hair metal – the coming of another twenties was obviously a symbolic milestone.

Postmodern Jukebox founder Scott Bradley invites all music fans to “get out there and dance and party and see each other again. Music reminds us of our shared humanity and there’s simply no substitute for gathering together to experience such a powerful force live.”