Waves of dazzling yellow daffodils this April heralded a return to much needed, brighter days for all. We’d like to express our gratitude to those who celebrated with Daffodil Days programs, including the Audrain Automotive Museum and their Driving Miss Daffodil car rally, the Newport City Recreation Department for their “Great Daffodil Hunt, The Preservation Society of Newport County for its Green Animals Daffodil Tour and Talk and our new partner, Newport in Bloom, for conducting the annual Daffodil Window Decorating contest. They, along with our sponsors, donors and all who got their hands dirty planting bulbs last fall, have earned Newport the sobriquet “Daffiest City in New England.’’

The continued generosity of our sponsors and donors now allow us to re-establish our annual “gift to the street” – the Daffodil Bulb Give-away on Saturday, October 16 from 9-noon at Easton’s Beach.

With Newport’s 1,213,017 daffodils slowly and sadly losing their blooms, Newport’s Daffodil Days reminds all growers to leave the green leaves and shoots in place until they brown, thus ensuring healthy daffodils for next spring.

All donations through NewportinBloom.org go to purchase daffodil bulbs for the annual free bulb giveaway on October 16. The greater the contributions, the more bulbs will be given away.

John Hirschboeck

Director, Newport Daffodil Days