A rare opportunity to own commercial and residential property along East Main Road in Portsmouth is here.

966 – 1016 East Main Road, home to Fieldstone’s Grille and 15 other retail/commercial tenants, hit the market this week for $3.32 million, according to Kirby Properties.

The property includes the 12,003 sf commercial space and a 3,074 sq. ft two-family home.

Two-family home. Photo via Kirby Properties

Property Description

This is a rare opportunity to own the iconic Old Almy Village on East Main Road along with the neighboring 2-Family home for potential expansion. Located in southern Portsmouth, both properties are offered as a package. Old Almy Village consisting of two buildings is a vibrant shopping center with anchor tenant Fieldstone’s Grille, along with other fine retail & office tenants. Financial information available upon request with an executed Non-Disclosure Statement

Unit Descriptions

“Old Almy Village” has two buildings with 16 units and is anchored by Fieldstone’s Grille. Miscellaneous shops and professional offiices

2-Family – A large property set back from the road with large yard to the rear of the property. A lovely shared shared back yard with magnificent trees and shade.

See the full listing here – https://kirbyprop.com/property/966-1016-east-main-rd-portsmouth/