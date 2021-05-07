A rare opportunity to own commercial and residential property along East Main Road in Portsmouth is here.
966 – 1016 East Main Road, home to Fieldstone’s Grille and 15 other retail/commercial tenants, hit the market this week for $3.32 million, according to Kirby Properties.
The property includes the 12,003 sf commercial space and a 3,074 sq. ft two-family home.
Property Description
This is a rare opportunity to own the iconic Old Almy Village on East Main Road along with the neighboring 2-Family home for potential expansion. Located in southern Portsmouth, both properties are offered as a package. Old Almy Village consisting of two buildings is a vibrant shopping center with anchor tenant Fieldstone’s Grille, along with other fine retail & office tenants. Financial information available upon request with an executed Non-Disclosure Statement
Unit Descriptions
“Old Almy Village” has two buildings with 16 units and is anchored by Fieldstone’s Grille. Miscellaneous shops and professional offiices
2-Family – A large property set back from the road with large yard to the rear of the property. A lovely shared shared back yard with magnificent trees and shade.
See the full listing here – https://kirbyprop.com/property/966-1016-east-main-rd-portsmouth/
More From What’s Up Newp
- HGTV Dream Home in Portsmouth hits the market, can now be yours for $2.39 million
- Plant City X opening a location in Warwick
- The Reef officially opens with a fresh, new look; new menu; and a new director of culinary development
- 'Ocean View' on Bellevue Avenue hits the market for $18.85 million
- Here's the status of major Newport County and Rhode Island events in 2021 (Updating)