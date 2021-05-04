A historic mansion on Bellevue Avenue in Newport has hit the market for $18.85 million.

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the listing of ‘Ocean View’ at 662 Bellevue Avenue, the property is listed by David Huberman and Tina Wiley of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

‘Ocean View’ was originally built in 1866 for William H. Reynolds in the Second Empire French style, which was most popular in Newport cottage architecture during this era. The house was considered one of the most distinguished of the mansard-roofed homes built in the 1860s. The architect, William Russell Walker, designed this seaside cottage to capture the dramatic views of the coastline, Newport’s famed Cliff Walk, and the sea beyond.

662 Bellevue Avenue. Photo provided by Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty

662 Bellevue Avenue. Photo provided by Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty

662 Bellevue Avenue. Photo provided by Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty

Property Description

A spectacular oceanfront estate located at the south end of Bellevue Avenue, one of Newport’s most desirable locations. This historic property has been owned by one family for almost a century, making it a very rare opportunity. The oversized floor-to-ceiling windows provide unparalleled light and 270-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean. The ever-changing scenery between sea and sky offers everything from heroic sunrises to crashing waves during ocean storms.

Currently configured as a family compound, the main residence is comprised of three separate living quarters. Each unit offers its own living space including a kitchen and primary suite. Separate outdoor living spaces include a patio and deck with southern exposure overlooking a sprawling lawn to the water’s edge. A variety of mature specimen trees, beautiful shrubs, plantings, and flower gardens create a very stately feel. A charming carriage house cited near the entry offers ample guest living space, a private garden, and a six-car garage.