Paul S. Lutz of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 10, 2021, at home with his loving family by his side.

Born August 7, 1933 in Newport, Paul graduated from De La Salle Academy, Class of 1953. He went on to join the Army, where he proudly served his country and was a recipient of the Korean Service Medal. After a long and storied career with the Postal Service, first in Newport then in Middletown, “Paulie” retired in 1998.

He is survived by his “Sweetheart” of 44 years, Lynn Lutz, their daughter, Michele Lutz La-Rose and her husband, Chris LaRose of Middletown. His grandchildren, Noah LaRose and Emma Lynn LaRose were the greatest joys of his life. He also leaves behind two stepchildren, Keven and Lori Heald, both of Florida.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, May 15 at St. Mary’s Church, Newport at 10:00 am. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 E. Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871, www.visitingnursehh.org or The Three Angels Fund, PO Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02842, www.threeangelsfund.com.

We will love you always, Dad. You will be in our hearts forever, until we meet again.

