Fred W. Cleasby, 93, died on May 3, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Jean M. Cleasby. Born on August 2, 1927 in Collingswood, NJ, he was the son of the late Fred W. and Mary E. (McGrath) Cleasby.

Fred served in the U.S. Army and te Army Reserve. He worked as a Data Operator for Sun Oil Co. in Philadelphia. Fred also worked for Raytheon Co. in Portsmouth as a Data Specialist before retiring.

Fred is survived by his children, Linda Serotta and her husband Edward of Bonita Springs, FL, Barbara Watterson and her husband Paul of Sarasota, FL, and Robert Cleasby and his wife Nancy of Middletown.

He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Rachel Serotta, Andrew Serotta, Brendan Watterson and Matthew Watterson and his great granddaughter, Mia Watterson.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred’s memory to the Potter League for Animals, 81 Oliphant Ln. Middletown, RI, 02842 https://potterleague.org/donate.