Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (like below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Job Opportunities Available In Newport County

  1. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Housekeeping Attendant
  2. Advantage Solutions – Part Time Retail Project Merchandiser
  3. Aerotek – Loan Processor
  4. Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital
  5. Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
  6. Anthony’s Seafood – Line Cooks
  7. Applebee’s – Carside
  8. Aquidneck Pizzeria – Bartender and Waitress
  9. Aramark – District Manager- Higher Education
  10. Arends Household – Private Hands-on Caregiving Needed For Client In Newport, RI
  11. AutoZone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
  12. Bailey’s Beach Club – Summer Job Opportunity – Bailey’s Beach Club
  13. Banana Republic – Sales Associate
  14. BankNewport – Seasonal Teller
  15. Berkshire Bank – Universal Financial Services Representative
  16. Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Program Assistant – Kids Clubhouse / Licensed Childcare, Youth Counselor, Athletics Director – Full Time, Lifeguard – Summer Camp, Facilities Assistant, Front Desk Administrative Assistant. Lifeguard
  17. Brenton Hotel – Night Auditor
  18. Brick Alley Pub- Kitchen Assistant, Line or Prep Cook
  19. CADC LLC – Community Outreach Organizer
  20. Camp Zeke – Lifeguard/Swim Instructor for sleepaway camp in PA
  21. Cardis Furniture and Mattresses – Bedding Sales Professional – Westerly RI – Full Time
  22. CareerStaff Unlimited – Registered Nurse – RN – Skilled Nursing Facility – 1st shift
  23. Castle Hill Inn – HOST, BUSSER, FOOD RUNNER @ CASTLE HILL INN
  24. Chilis – To Go
  25. City Personnel – Accounts Payable Associate
  26. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, Sushi Chefs, Receivers, Servers, Shuckers. Apply in person
  27. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
  28. Compass Group – FOOD SERVICE UTILITY (PART-TIME)
  29. Conexion Latina Newport – Bilingual Family Navigator
  30. Cool Bean Cruises – Full Time Captain Boat Charters – Naples, Florida
  31. Crossmark – RETAIL MERCHANDISER/RESETS PART TIME
  32. Cupcake Charlie’s – Baker & Cake Decorator
  33. CVS Health – Beauty Consultant
  34. CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
  35. Dream Yacht Center – Welcome office agent / charter base in Jamestown RI
  36. EBCAP – Teacher Assistant Float, Head Start (EBCAP0544)
  37. Fairstead – Handyman / Maintenance Worker
  38. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  39. Foodlove Market – Barista
  40. Gables Search Group – Mortgage Loan Officer
  41. Gansett Cruises – Tour Guide
  42. Gurney’s – Open Call
  43. Hallmark – Retail Merchandiser
  44. Heatherwood Rehab – Nursing Supervisor
  45. Hexagon Geosystems – Intern – Copywriter
  46. Hire Talent – Customer Service/Sales Representative
  47. Hooley/Resails – Industrial Sewer
  48. Hotel Viking –  Positions in all departments, maintenance technicians, line cooks, servers, front desk, valet, housekeeping
  49. Iconic Group – Trainee Photographer / Assistant – Graduation Events – Newpo…
  50. IDC – Dishwasher – Newport, RI
  51. Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service
  52. J2 Construct – Construction Project Manager with Procore Experience
  53. Jammat Housing & Community Development Corp. – Program Director for residential treatment program for youth
  54. JD Convenience  – JD Convenience 
  55. JPMorgan Chase Bank – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor – New Market…
  56. Keller Mortgage – Remote Mortgage Underwriter
  57. KVH Industries – Supply Chain Expeditor (Contract)
  58. Lifespan – Guest Service Attendant
  59. Lincoln Energy Mechanical Services – Pipefitter Journeyman
  60. Mainstay Hotel Newport – Nomi Park Server
  61. Matt’s Local Pharmacy – Pharmacy Technician
  62. Meaningful Outcomes – Behavior Technician *Middletown RI*
  63. Metro Security – Overnight Security Officer
  64. Michael Hayes Company – Tailor
  65. Middle Public Schools – Math Teacher – Middletown High School (Long Term Substitute)…
  66. Mokka Coffeehouse – Barista and counter person
  67. Motel 6 – Front Desk Receptionist
  68. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Housekeeping Manager
  69. NewCareers – Mortgage Loan Officer
  70. Newport Family & Cosmetic Dentistry – Dental Front Desk Scheduling Coordinator
  71. Newport Lobster Shack – Now Hiring at Live Seafood MarketFull Time Job at Busy Newport Seafood Market
  72. Newport Marriott hiring for the season, will host a job fair on May 4Host/Bus person/Food Runner (Guest Service Support Specialis…Gym and Pool Attendant
  73. Newport Restaurant Group now hiring for 400 seasonal, part-time and full-time positions
  74. Newport Sports GalleryNewport Sports Gallery
  75. Newport Vineyards – Brewery server/bartender/host, Catering bartender/server, catering/banquet captain, tasting room bartender/server, line cook/prep cook, maintenance worker/housekeeper
  76. Nina Lynette Home – Housekeeper/Meal Preparation
  77. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Dishwasher – $1000 Incentive*
  78. Oceana – Communications Manager
  79. Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor
  80. Peraton – Computer System Security Analyst
  81. Picerne Real Estate Group – Leasing Professional
  82. Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
  83. Pleasant Surprise – Retail Sales Associate
  84. Purvis Systems – Software Developer
  85. Randstad General Staffing – Packer
  86. Red Roof Inn – Housekeeping Aide
  87. Roberts Health Centre – Registered Nurse **New Grads Welcomed**- FULL TIME 3-11 PM
  88. Rent-A-Center- Manager in Training-Bilingual Preferred
  89. Residence Inn – by Marriott – Housekeeper
  90. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
  91. RTX – Staff Scientist I – Test Engineering
  92. SAIC – Technician
  93. Safe Harbor Marinas – Dishwasher – Belle’s Cafe
  94. Salve Regina University – Research Technician – Salve Regina University
  95. Santander Holdings – Part Time Teller, Warwick, RI
  96. SEA Corp – Procurement Manager
  97. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  98. Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services – Flex Security Officer
  99. Shaner Hotel Group – Executive Housekeeper The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
  100. Shiloh Services – Alarm Monitor
  101. SIG Insurance Agencies – Commercial Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
  102. Soliant – (Maternity Leave) Fall 2021 – School SLP near Newport, RI
  103. St. Clare – Social Media Manager and Content Creator
  104. Stoneacre – Full/Part Time Servers
  105. Susse Chalet – Housekeeper
  106. Tallulah’s Taqueria – FOH TEAM MEMBER – Hospitality 
  107. TCI – Logistics Coordinator
  108. Team Trivia New England – Trivia Host
  109. The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
  110. The Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Athletics Director
  111. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Guest Services Representative
  112. The Davey Tree Expert Company – Landscape Technician | Newport, RI
  113. The Home Depot – Lot Associate
  114. The Huddle – Social Media Manager Internship
  115. The Newport Experience – Parking AttendantNight AuditorBanquet Bar Back, Bartender/Barback
  116. The Preservation Society of Newport County – Special Events Assistant
  117. The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
  118. The Sail Loft Clothing Company – Retail Sales Associate
  119. The Vanderbilt – Housekeeper – Full Time
  120. The Wayfinder Hotel – Barista Nomi Park
  121. Toast – Providence, RI Territory Account Executive
  122. Ulta Beauty – Prestige Beauty Advisor
  123. US Department Of The Navy – TECHNICIAN
  124. US Inspects – Home Inspector – Experienced
  125. Viking Tours of Newport – Trolley Drivers Needed For Busy Summer/Fall Season
  126. VocoVision – Teletherapy- SLP- Rhode Island
  127. Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
  128. Waste Management – Drivers
  129. West Marine – Sales Associate
  130. Winston Retail – Part Time Junior Merchandiser
  131. Wyndham Destinations – Maintenance Technician II
  132. Unknown – Skilled Roofers
  133. Unknown –Carpenters Helper -Apprentice
  134. Unknown – Receptionist/Office Assistant

