Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Job Opportunities Available In Newport County
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Housekeeping Attendant
- Advantage Solutions – Part Time Retail Project Merchandiser
- Aerotek – Loan Processor
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital
- Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
- Anthony’s Seafood – Line Cooks
- Applebee’s – Carside
- Aquidneck Pizzeria – Bartender and Waitress
- Aramark – District Manager- Higher Education
- Arends Household – Private Hands-on Caregiving Needed For Client In Newport, RI
- AutoZone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
- Bailey’s Beach Club – Summer Job Opportunity – Bailey’s Beach Club
- Banana Republic – Sales Associate
- BankNewport – Seasonal Teller
- Berkshire Bank – Universal Financial Services Representative
- Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Program Assistant – Kids Clubhouse / Licensed Childcare, Youth Counselor, Athletics Director – Full Time, Lifeguard – Summer Camp, Facilities Assistant, Front Desk Administrative Assistant. Lifeguard
- Brenton Hotel – Night Auditor
- Brick Alley Pub- Kitchen Assistant, Line or Prep Cook
- CADC LLC – Community Outreach Organizer
- Camp Zeke – Lifeguard/Swim Instructor for sleepaway camp in PA
- Cardis Furniture and Mattresses – Bedding Sales Professional – Westerly RI – Full Time
- CareerStaff Unlimited – Registered Nurse – RN – Skilled Nursing Facility – 1st shift
- Castle Hill Inn – HOST, BUSSER, FOOD RUNNER @ CASTLE HILL INN
- Chilis – To Go
- City Personnel – Accounts Payable Associate
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, Sushi Chefs, Receivers, Servers, Shuckers. Apply in person
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
- Compass Group – FOOD SERVICE UTILITY (PART-TIME)
- Conexion Latina Newport – Bilingual Family Navigator
- Cool Bean Cruises – Full Time Captain Boat Charters – Naples, Florida
- Crossmark – RETAIL MERCHANDISER/RESETS PART TIME
- Cupcake Charlie’s – Baker & Cake Decorator
- CVS Health – Beauty Consultant
- CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
- Dream Yacht Center – Welcome office agent / charter base in Jamestown RI
- EBCAP – Teacher Assistant Float, Head Start (EBCAP0544)
- Fairstead – Handyman / Maintenance Worker
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- Foodlove Market – Barista
- Gables Search Group – Mortgage Loan Officer
- Gansett Cruises – Tour Guide
- Gurney’s – Open Call
- Hallmark – Retail Merchandiser
- Heatherwood Rehab – Nursing Supervisor
- Hexagon Geosystems – Intern – Copywriter
- Hire Talent – Customer Service/Sales Representative
- Hooley/Resails – Industrial Sewer
- Hotel Viking – Positions in all departments, maintenance technicians, line cooks, servers, front desk, valet, housekeeping
- Iconic Group – Trainee Photographer / Assistant – Graduation Events – Newpo…
- IDC – Dishwasher – Newport, RI
- Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service
- J2 Construct – Construction Project Manager with Procore Experience
- Jammat Housing & Community Development Corp. – Program Director for residential treatment program for youth
- JD Convenience – JD Convenience
- JPMorgan Chase Bank – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor – New Market…
- Keller Mortgage – Remote Mortgage Underwriter
- KVH Industries – Supply Chain Expeditor (Contract)
- Lifespan – Guest Service Attendant
- Lincoln Energy Mechanical Services – Pipefitter Journeyman
- Mainstay Hotel Newport – Nomi Park Server
- Matt’s Local Pharmacy – Pharmacy Technician
- Meaningful Outcomes – Behavior Technician *Middletown RI*
- Metro Security – Overnight Security Officer
- Michael Hayes Company – Tailor
- Middle Public Schools – Math Teacher – Middletown High School (Long Term Substitute)…
- Mokka Coffeehouse – Barista and counter person
- Motel 6 – Front Desk Receptionist
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Housekeeping Manager
- NewCareers – Mortgage Loan Officer
- Newport Family & Cosmetic Dentistry – Dental Front Desk Scheduling Coordinator
- Newport Lobster Shack – Now Hiring at Live Seafood Market, Full Time Job at Busy Newport Seafood Market
- Newport Marriott hiring for the season, will host a job fair on May 4, Host/Bus person/Food Runner (Guest Service Support Specialis…, Gym and Pool Attendant
- Newport Restaurant Group now hiring for 400 seasonal, part-time and full-time positions
- Newport Sports Gallery – Newport Sports Gallery
- Newport Vineyards – Brewery server/bartender/host, Catering bartender/server, catering/banquet captain, tasting room bartender/server, line cook/prep cook, maintenance worker/housekeeper
- Nina Lynette Home – Housekeeper/Meal Preparation
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Dishwasher – $1000 Incentive*
- Oceana – Communications Manager
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor
- Peraton – Computer System Security Analyst
- Picerne Real Estate Group – Leasing Professional
- Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
- Pleasant Surprise – Retail Sales Associate
- Purvis Systems – Software Developer
- Randstad General Staffing – Packer
- Red Roof Inn – Housekeeping Aide
- Roberts Health Centre – Registered Nurse **New Grads Welcomed**- FULL TIME 3-11 PM
- Rent-A-Center- Manager in Training-Bilingual Preferred
- Residence Inn – by Marriott – Housekeeper
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
- RTX – Staff Scientist I – Test Engineering
- SAIC – Technician
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Dishwasher – Belle’s Cafe
- Salve Regina University – Research Technician – Salve Regina University
- Santander Holdings – Part Time Teller, Warwick, RI
- SEA Corp – Procurement Manager
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services – Flex Security Officer
- Shaner Hotel Group – Executive Housekeeper The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- Shiloh Services – Alarm Monitor
- SIG Insurance Agencies – Commercial Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
- Soliant – (Maternity Leave) Fall 2021 – School SLP near Newport, RI
- St. Clare – Social Media Manager and Content Creator
- Stoneacre – Full/Part Time Servers
- Susse Chalet – Housekeeper
- Tallulah’s Taqueria – FOH TEAM MEMBER – Hospitality
- TCI – Logistics Coordinator
- Team Trivia New England – Trivia Host
- The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
- The Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Athletics Director
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Guest Services Representative
- The Davey Tree Expert Company – Landscape Technician | Newport, RI
- The Home Depot – Lot Associate
- The Huddle – Social Media Manager Internship
- The Newport Experience – Parking Attendant, Night Auditor, Banquet Bar Back, Bartender/Barback
- The Preservation Society of Newport County – Special Events Assistant
- The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
- The Sail Loft Clothing Company – Retail Sales Associate
- The Vanderbilt – Housekeeper – Full Time
- The Wayfinder Hotel – Barista Nomi Park
- Toast – Providence, RI Territory Account Executive
- Ulta Beauty – Prestige Beauty Advisor
- US Department Of The Navy – TECHNICIAN
- US Inspects – Home Inspector – Experienced
- Viking Tours of Newport – Trolley Drivers Needed For Busy Summer/Fall Season
- VocoVision – Teletherapy- SLP- Rhode Island
- Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
- Waste Management – Drivers
- West Marine – Sales Associate
- Winston Retail – Part Time Junior Merchandiser
- Wyndham Destinations – Maintenance Technician II
- Unknown – Skilled Roofers
- Unknown –Carpenters Helper -Apprentice
- Unknown – Receptionist/Office Assistant
