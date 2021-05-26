What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
NEWPORT, R.I. (TUESDAY, May 25, 2021) – Newport City Hall and Offices have once again opened to the public with walk-in hours available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
For the health and wellness of the community, all employees and members of the general public, vaccinated and unvaccinated, are asked to continue to wear a face-covering while engaging in all business transactions in all City offices.
In addition, upon initial entry into City Hall, all employees and members of the general public will be required to utilize a self-screening temperature kiosk located at the Bull Street side entrance; Broadway ground floor entrance; or Broadway elevator entrance area. Please note that doors will be locked at all City offices at 3:00 p.m., however staff will be available via phone and email for the duration of normal business hours.
Public meetings, including those held by the City Council, Zoning Board of Review, Planning Board, and Historic District Commission, will also continue to be held virtually in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order on Open Meetings.
A number of a online services are also offered through the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com.
