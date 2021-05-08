Throughout the past year, the pandemic has made navigating life’s many hurdles even more challenging. For women who were already juggling careers, kids, and households, being thrust into the role of educator while still being relied upon as a homemaker created significant burdens for many Rhode Island moms. That’s why Cox Communications decided to enlist the support of the community to recognize deserving mothers with a $1,000 prize for the many ways they improve the lives of everyone around them by announcing the first-ever Super Moms campaign.

The request for nominations led to a surge in suggestions of deserving mothers. With no shortage of deserving candidates, Cox enlisted the help of local nonprofit leaders and elected officials to assist with judging. The winners all shared many qualities, including managing a challenging job; caring for children and loved ones; and still devoting themselves to their community and their friends and neighbors, even with spare time in short supply.

In Rhode Island, Cox recognized the following women: Susana Heilborn of Middletown, a Naval Station Newport employee and mother of four who is pursuing her GED through the Aquidneck Island Adult Learning Center; Rosa Aguiar of Providence, a full-time registered nurse who worked throughout the pandemic as a home health aid while single parenting for her son and looking after her elderly father that she shares a home with; and Natalie P., an occupational therapist at the Eleanor Slater Hospital in the forensic psychiatric unit.

Each winner will receive a $1,000 award to help with everything from paying down expenses to replacing lost income due to a spouse’s work injury. Winners were informed via Zoom meeting by NBC 10’s Alison Bologna that they had been nominated by a peer and selected by a jury of local leaders.

“As many of us know on a deeply personal level, mothers do far more than they are ever given sufficient credit for,” said Jay Allbaugh, senior vice president and region manager, Cox Communications in a statement. “We were excited to launch this campaign with the goal of shining a light on the unsung heroes in our lives who do so much to contribute to their communities through hard work and selflessness that knows no bounds. Happy Mother’s Day to the moms in our midst, and thank you for all that you do.”