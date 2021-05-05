EAST GREENWICH, RI – The Greenwich Odeum is proud to welcome two talented Rhode Island acts – Marielle Kraft and The Naticks – to the stage for a virtual evening of music to benefit the Odeum. The show will be streamed online on May 14, 2021 at 8:00pm with tickets only costing $8. Proceeds and donations will benefit this community driven non-profit theater.



“Both Marielle Kraft and The Naticks have performed at the Odeum in the past, and they both stood out as phenomenal performances, wowing audiences and staff! Showcasing young, talented, Rhode-Island-bred performers, and bringing this entertainment to our community – that’s what the Odeum is all about. As a streaming show, we can reach new audiences, and patrons can hear these great artists and support the Greenwich Odeum, right from their own couches,” says the Odeum’s Operations and Programs Manager, Shana Vanderweele Ortman.



Marielle Kraft is an indie pop singer/songwriter, now based in Nashville, who displays craftsmanship beyond her years, following suit to artists like Shawn Mendes, Maisie Peters, and Taylor Swift. Self-taught, the Rhode Island native began playing guitar at 16 and was soon writing songs that strike a chord with listeners everywhere. Her gift for storytelling is evident through her use of salient detail, raw emotion, and poignant word choice to describe moments “exactly as they feel.”



The Naticks are born and raised out of the local Rhode Island music scene are a high energy indie band that has played together for over ten years. The Naticks’ original sound has been described as an eclectic pop-rock mix, with female lead vocals, backed by driving instrumentals. The Naticks have played all over New England and have also won Rhode Island Monthly’s Readers’ Poll for Best of RI Indie Band three years in a row.

The evening will be hosted by actress Alexandra Fortin. Now based in New York City, Alexandra is also originally from Rhode Island. She recently recorded and streamed a one-woman play from the Odeum that she had written during the pandemic. She’s returning to the Odeum stage for this streaming fundraiser concert to introduce the performers and let the audience know how they can support the Greenwich Odeum.

For anyone looking to experience live music in-person this month, the Odeum is also offering some great low capacity concerts. Hubby Jenkins (of the Carolina Chocolate Drops) will be performing May 15 and Sophie B. Hawkins (known for “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover” and other hits) will be performing May 21. These shows will be low capacity with social distancing in place. The Odeum is also offering special Mother’s Day events and rentals on May 8 & May 9.

Stay up to date with all of the Greenwich Odeum’s programming by visiting www.greenwichodeum.com.