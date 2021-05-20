Beginning tomorrow (Friday, May 21), most COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Rhode Island.

The official word came from Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health during a press conference on Thursday afternoon. You can watch that press conference here.

This phase of the reopening timeline had been scheduled for May 28 but was moved up a week due to Rhode Island’s trending vaccine and COVID-19 statistics.

Restrictions on capacity, masks, and social distancing are completely relaxed for restaurants, bars, retail byms, venues of assembly, offices, funeral homes, and more.

Further updates and information is expected to be published on www.reopeningri.com.

Masks

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) updated Rhode Island’s masking and social distancing requirements on Tuesday, May 18th to align with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Last week, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where they are still required to do so by state officials, local officials, workplaces, or businesses. People are fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after receiving a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Vaccinated people who want to err on the side of caution can still wear masks when around other people. If you have a condition or take medications that weaken your immune system, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you should continue wearing your mask.

Who still has to wear a mask and practice social distancing?

People who are not fully vaccinated. This includes children from 2 to 12 years of age. Children younger than 12 cannot be vaccinated.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in healthcare settings. Examples of healthcare settings include doctors’ offices, hospitals, and nursing homes.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people traveling on public transportation (for example, planes, buses, trains, etc.).

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in facilities that serve people experiencing homelessness, including residents and employees.

Teachers, school administrators, and staff should continue to wear masks while in school, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated employees and customers of businesses that require masks.

You can make an appointment at www.vaccinateRI.org or by calling 844-930-1779. Making an appointment is the way to guarantee that you will get a shot. You do not need appointments to get vaccinated at the sites at Sockanosset Cross Road (100 Sockanosset Cross Road, Cranston), the Dunkin’ Donuts Center (1 La Salle Square, Providence), and in Middletown (1400 West Main Road, Middletown).

Vaccines are also available at pharmacies throughout Rhode Island. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit: covid.ri.gov/vaccination.