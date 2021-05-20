Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health are hosting their final COVID-19 press conference from the Veterans Memorial Auditorium today.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 1 pm and the Governor’s office has said that reopening measures will be discussed.

COVID-19 press conferences will resume from the State House on Thursday, June 3, and will occur on alternating Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. unless otherwise advised.

At the height of COVID-19 last spring, COVID-19 press conferences were being held daily.