What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.

Support Our Local, Independent Newsroom Today!

It takes just 30 seconds and you can choose the amount.

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health are hosting their final COVID-19 press conference from the Veterans Memorial Auditorium today.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 1 pm and the Governor’s office has said that reopening measures will be discussed.

COVID-19 press conferences will resume from the State House on Thursday, June 3, and will occur on alternating Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. unless otherwise advised.

At the height of COVID-19 last spring, COVID-19 press conferences were being held daily.

More From What’s Up Newp

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and Lucy's Hearth. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.