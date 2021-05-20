What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health are hosting their final COVID-19 press conference from the Veterans Memorial Auditorium today.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 1 pm and the Governor’s office has said that reopening measures will be discussed.
COVID-19 press conferences will resume from the State House on Thursday, June 3, and will occur on alternating Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. unless otherwise advised.
At the height of COVID-19 last spring, COVID-19 press conferences were being held daily.
