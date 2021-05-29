Hogan Associates this week announced the May 27, 2021 sale of 1 Aquidneck Court in Jamestown, R.I., an impeccably maintained home with deeded water access and views of Narragansett Bay. The home sold for $2,895,000. Matt Hadfield of Hogan Associates represented the Buyer, and Cynthia Moretti of Lila Delman represented the Seller.

1 Aquidneck Court is a newly updated home with modern elegance, endless room for entertainment and water views throughout. Over two acres of professionally manicured landscaping feature mature plantings, charming stone walls, and a heated saltwater pool in a lush backyard.

The shingle-style home offers over 4,500 square feet of sophisticated living with an open floor plan. The sleek chef’s kitchen features Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, an oversized island and two butler pantries, making it a culinary oasis for the aspiring chef. French doors open to a light-filled guest room with a private deck overlooking the garden. On the second floor, the master suite is a luxurious sanctuary with a sitting area, fireplace, walk-in closet, and expansive wrap-around deck. An apartment above the garage offers another private space for guests or a spacious home office.

“This home really is a perfect coastal retreat,” said Matt Hadfield of Hogan Associates in a statement. “With the summer months just around the corner, it will surely be the site of many pool parties and family gatherings. The market is slowly becoming easier to navigate and we were thrilled to be a part of such a smooth transaction for our clients.”