The Town of Tiverton and the Raymond F Jones Memorial Dog Park are inviting the public to join them for the ceremonial ground-breaking of the Raymond F. Jones Memorial Dog Park on Saturday, May 15 at 10 am.

A labor of love by the citizens of Tiverton, the Park will celebrate the memory of Tiverton’s long-time and much-loved Animal Control Officer, Mr. Raymond F. Jones who passed away in 2019. Family members of Raymond F. Jones will be on hand to assist in dedicating the Park in addition to the Tiverton Town Council and members of the Raymond F. Jones Memorial Dog Park Volunteer Committee.

Almost 10 years in the planning, this community-funded dog park will feature a dedicated, fenced-in area for both smaller and larger dogs, park benches and various dog care amenities. It will be located adjacent to the Tiverton Town Library, 34 Roosevelt Avenue, Tiverton and is estimated to open in Summer 2021.

The public is welcome to attend, and parking will be available in the Bulgarmarsh Park parking lot.

COVID-19 RI State Health Guidelines restrictions will be enforced. Event organizers ask all spectators to maintain a safe social distance and face masks are required.

Community members that would like to volunteer time, energy, or supplies, please email: RFJonesMemorialDogPark@gmail.com.