(Cambridge, MA – May 5, 2021) Rock the red carpet as the paparazzi snap your picture. Become an action movie star. Make your latest TikTok with a glam backdrop. This is just the beginning at GoPixelYourself, a pop-up ‘Instagrammable museum’ at CambridgeSide that has extended its stay through June with the rollback of covid restrictions! It’s the perfect way to ease out of the pandemic.

Boston was chosen as the world premiere location for the 13,000 square foot indoor amusement park produced by Parker 3D, a leader in worldwide digital video installations that has also done work and other brand statements for Dreamworks, Warner Brothers, Mall of the Emirates Dubai, Bloomingdale’s, Crayola Experience, and Sony throughout North America, Asia, the Middle East, and the Caribbean, including the original Blink light show at Faneuil Hall in 2008.

“We knew Boston was the perfect location for the first GoPixelYourself because it is a community of creative people who are looking for a little bit of fun in their lives after months of being at home,” said John Carter, Lead Designer and CEO of Parker 3D, and a former Bostonian. “I’m thrilled to bring this installation to my old stomping grounds, offering Bostonians a chance for a virtual escape in a fun, safe, environment that can be shared with friends and family via hilarious and audacious photos and videos.”

Want a senior photo with attitude? How about a memorable first date? Ladies night out? Maybe a child’s birthday party? Or a birthday party for grown-ups? GoPixelYourself offers a 13-room immersive experience for photo enthusiasts and social media users of all ages. GoPixelYourself is the next generation in the selfie museum genre, including never-before-seen enhancements in a 13,000 square feet space with 4,000 square feet of ever-changing animated digital video wall. Automated cameras deliver animated movies, GIFs, and selfies to each visitor. During the visit, every guest receives a website link to download photos and videos of their experience.

Safety is first at GoPixelYourself. Reservations are required for all groups of up to ten people, who never mix with another group. Every guest receives a non-touch fever check upon entry. Additional safety procedures include hand sanitizing stations, cleaning after every group, touchless cameras, social distancing protocols and more

Have you already lived the rock star life, waved to the paparazzi, broadcast some fake news, and posed for travel postcards in Paris, China, and the Serengeti? No worries. The video backdrops at GoPixelYourself are constantly changing so guests can return time and time again.

GoPixelYourself hours of operation are Fridays from 1:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, $15 for children 10 and under. Two and under are free. Purchase tickets at GoPixelYourself.com.

Parker 3D

Headquartered just outside New York City, Parker 3D creates worldwide digital video installations throughout North America, Asia, the Middle East, and the Caribbean. The Parker 3D team has worked directly with Jeffrey Katzenberg to develop a series of DreamWorks multimedia experiences and has delivered Warner Brothers experiences with augmented reality apps for Christmas Story, Elf, and the Polar Express. The company also produced and operates the ever-changing video display windows for Bloomingdales’ flagship store in New York City.

Parker 3D is led by John Carter, a former Bostonian who has been known for street art, giant art installations, TV appearances, Art furniture and light shows like Blink at Faneuil Hall Marketplace. Local fun fact: Die-hard Bostonians may remember Carter’s Tile City commercials from the early 90s, featuring the dancing, singing Bill the Tile and Shirley City. Carter created metal graffiti along with Johnny Swing and JJ Veronis that was featured in media worldwide including FOX, NBC, Asahi Network Japan, Fuji Network Japan, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Fast Company, and more. Mr. Carter was cited by the New York Times Magazine as one of the artists most likely to change culture. Parker 3D technical director Carson Williams is best known for his own house, which he featured in a video light show synchronized to the music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra; the home appeared on the Today Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and was the star of a Miller Light commercial. For more information on Parker 3D, visit Parker3D.com.