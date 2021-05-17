By Community College of Rhode Island

The Community College of Rhode Island’s Office of Institutional Advancement Foundation is hosting its 5th annual Raising Opportunities fundraising benefit virtually Thursday, May 20 from 6–6:30 pm.

Raising Opportunities is the college’s annual fundraiser for key programs, on-campus initiatives, and scholarships to directly benefit CCRI students in addition to reducing housing and food insecurities and limiting barriers to educational success. The theme of this year’s benefit is supporting the “Comeback” of CCRI students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporters can register for the event or donate online.

Last year, CCRI graduated its largest class and awarded more degrees and certificates in the 2019-20 academic year than in the last two decades; likewise, the college doubled its three-year graduation rate to 30 percent.

CCRI’s 2020 Raising Opportunities benefit, held virtually for the first time due to the pandemic, reached its fundraising goal of $500,000 while providing more than 1,000 laptops and awarding more than $300,000 in scholarship awards to 400 students through the Student Emergency Fund.

This year’s virtual benefit will feature President Meghan Hughes and CCRI Comeback Scholars updating the community on recovery work the college has done to support students, celebrate achievements, and raise money for the CCRI Foundation Comeback Fund. Supporters will also have the opportunity to bid on items through a live virtual auction.

About CCRI

The Community College of Rhode Island, New England’s largest community college, enrolls nearly 20,000 students in credit-bearing programs and an additional 8,500 individuals in workforce development programs and adult education courses annually. CCRI also provides transportation education and certification to 14,000 Rhode Islanders each year. Classes and programs are offered at CCRI’s full-service campuses in Warwick, Lincoln, Providence and Newport, online and in partnership with the Westerly Education Center. For more information, visit www.ccri.edu.