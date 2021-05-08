Warwick, RI – May is ALS Awareness Month and The ALS Association Rhode Island Chapter wants to create awareness and understanding of this devastating disease by bringing attention to the needs of people with ALS in Rhode Island. The Association is encouraging people throughout the state to fight ALS by supporting the chapter’s 24th Annual Evening of Hope taking place virtually on May 20th.

The ALS Association Rhode Island Chapter serves approximately 100 people living with the disease along with their families. The chapter provides essential care service programs such as medical transportation, multi-disciplinary medical care at the Louise Wilcox ALS Clinic, respite care, equipment loans, support groups and more at no cost to patients. The cost of care for a person with ALS is estimated to be $250,000 annually. Funds raised via the Evening of Hope will enable the chapter to continue providing essential care service programs to help alleviate the emotional and financial burden of the disease for families impacted by ALS in Rhode Island.

“Last year the chapter had to cancel the Evening of Hope due to the pandemic. Due to the ongoing impact of Covid19 the 24th Annual Evening of Hope will be a virtual event and will feature an online auction. During the event program on May 20th we will award the Brian Dickinson Courage Award to Robin Ramos, the Spirit of Lou Gehrig Award to The Christopher Stone Fund and the ALS Champion Award to Senator Sheldon Whitehouse. We are asking the RI community to join us for this fun event from home to learn about our heroes and raise funds for the ALS community,” says Beth Flanagan, Executive Director of the ALS Association RI Chapter. To learn more about the event, to register for the online auction or to make a donation visit https://alsari.ejoinme.org/EOH2021.

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Eventually, people with ALS lose the ability to walk, speak, eat and eventually, breathe. The disease is always fatal and there is no cure.

People who want to help fight ALS and support families living with the disease are encouraged to learn more about the 24th Annual Evening of Hope and help spread awareness about the event. Visit the chapter website at www.alsari.org to learn more about how you can get involved in the fight against ALS.

About ALS

About The ALS Association RI Chapter

The Rhode Island Chapter supports people living with ALS and their loved ones through services and education. Care services are provided at no-charge to patients and their families to help alleviate the financial and emotional burden of this devastating diagnosis. Our mission is to discover treatments and a cure for ALS, and to serve, advocate for, and empower people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest.