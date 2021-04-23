All week long, CBS This Morning has been reporting on the earth and environment as part of their ongoing “Eye On Earth Planet In Peril” series.

On Thursday, CBS This Morning correspondent Ben Tracy reported on a story on offshore wind power in the United States. Block Island Wind Farm and Block Island are featured as part of the story.

Story: President Biden pushes offshore wind as green energy alternative

Description: In an effort to catch up with Europe, where offshore wind has been a strong industry for decades, the U.S. is now hoping to expand its offshore wind turbine footprint and power 10 million homes by 2030. Ben Tracy reports.

If for some reason the video below doesn’t load, head here – President Biden pushes offshore wind as green energy alternative