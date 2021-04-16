Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend on Nantucket.

Saturday, April 17

National Weather Service Weather Forecast: A chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers between 11pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Ongoing – 2021 Nantucket Daffodil Virtual Festival

Ongoing – April Freshwater Open

All Weekend – Nantucket Litter Derby

9 am to 1 pm – Housing Nantucket Yard Sale

9 am to 5 pm – StoryWalk: Boy + Bot at Nantucket Atheneum

2 pm to 3:25 pm – Historic Walking Tour of Downtown Nantucket

Sunday, April 18

National Weather Service Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind around 7 mph.

8 am to 12 pm – Textile Reuse & Recycling Collection

10:45 am to 12 pm – Unitarian Universalist Sunday Service

