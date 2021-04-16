Lila Delman Compass today two recent significant sales in Little Compton.

The sale of 12 Long Pond Road recently sold for $2,780,000, marking the highest sale year-to-date in Little Compton.*

Lila Delman Compass Associates represented both ends of the transaction with Lisa Haffenreffer representing the seller and Mimi Whitmarsh representing the buyer

“This sale is a great example of the collaborative nature of Lila Delman Compass’ Little Compton Office,” said Mimi Whitmarsh in a statement.

“In such an active market, with record-low inventory, it is important to work with a brokerage that has a local presence and is entrenched in the community,” said Lisa Haffenreffer in a statement. “Lila Delman Compass offers the best of both worlds: deep-rooted ties in Little Compton along with unmatched resources and international exposure.”

12 Long Pond Road

Located in the heart of the summer community, 12 Long Pond Lane offers privacy, breathtaking views of Warrens Point Beach, and access to Tappens Beach, Buzzards Bay and beyond. Experience breathtaking sunrises and sunsets from the top of the rock outcropping as well as from the patio overlooking Long Pond. Stonewalls surround this 1880 cottage sited on 3.48 acres. This charming cottage has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a stone fireplace and an eat-in kitchen that oozes old world charm.

Earlier in the week, 20 Taylor’s Lane South in Little Compton sold for $1,710,000, marking Little Compton’s second-highest home sale this year.* Amy Chafee, Lila Delman Compass Sales Associate, represented the buyer in this transaction.

20 Taylor’s Lane

Echoing Haffenreffer’s sentiments on the importance of being entrenched in the community, Amy Chafee said in a statement; “It was an honor to represent my client, whom I’ve had a long-standing relationship with, to purchase this beautiful Little Compton home which holds fond childhood memories.”

20 Taylor’s Lane South is a classic summer cottage with incredible views overlooking the Sakonnet River to the ocean. Sited on 1.06 private acres, the property is spacious and offers plenty of room for outdoor living. The charming interior exudes the coastal character of Little Compton, with tall ceilings, wood beams, whitewashed walls, and large windows looking out to the sea.



*2020 sales volume metrics include MLS & non-MLS transactions in RI, CT & MA across all categories. This representation is based on information from the RI Statewide MLS for the period of January 1, 2021 – April 15, 2021. Neither Lila Delman Compass nor the MLS guarantees or are responsible for the accuracy of the data provided to them. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market.