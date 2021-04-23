Sir Tom Jones released his new album Surrounded By Time today via BMG Records. The album has been met with critical acclaim worldwide, with The Independent calling it “a triumph of hope and experience” and The New Yorker proclaiming it “steeped in gravity.” Today, Sir Tom appeared on NBC’s TODAY Show in conversation with Hoda & Jenna, and has announced that he will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 28. Surrounded By Time is out digitally today and will be released on physical formats on May 7.

Recently, Sir Tom appeared on WTF with Marc Maron, and has been featured in PEOPLE Magazine, The Boston Globe, SPIN, American Songwriter, AARP, and many more. The Needle Drop’s Anthony Fantano also kicked off his Best Tracks of the Week video featuring the recent single “Pop Star.”

Co-produced by Ethan Johns and Mark Woodward, Surrounded By Time marks out new territory with a sonic landscape of outstanding musicianship and a vocal delivery that re-imagines a diverse set of songs of personal importance that have impacted Jones throughout a long, unpredictable but undeniably impressive career.

Having recorded three acclaimed albums with producer Ethan Johns (Laura Marling, Paolo Nutini, Kings Of Leon, Ray Lamontagne), Tom was keen to continue what was already the longest musical association of his career. An avid record collector, there were songs he had set aside for decades, waiting to reach an age at which he would truly be able to do them justice. Here and elsewhere, perhaps the question that determined the shape and feel of Surrounded By Time was this: what if this were to be Tom Jones’ final album? “I hope I get to make several more,” he adds, “But at this point, you really have to make it count.”

Listen to Surrounded By Time:http://TomJones.lnk.to/surroundedbytime

Surrounded By Time tracklist: 1) I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall (Bernice Johnson Reagon) 2) The Windmills Of Your Mind (Michel Legrand/Alan & Marilyn Bergman) 3) Pop Star (Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam) 4) No Hole In My Head (Malvina Reynolds) 5) Talking Reality Television Blues (Todd Snider) 6) I Won’t Lie (Michael Kiwanuka & Paul Butler) 7) This is the Sea (Michael Scott) 8) One More Cup Of Coffee (Bob Dylan) 9) Samson And Delilah (Tom Jones, Ethan Johns, Mark Woodward) 10) Old Mother Earth (Tony Joe White) 11) I’m Growing Old (Bobby Cole) 12) Lazurus Man (Terry Callier)