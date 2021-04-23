[Portsmouth, RI 04/22/2021] – Please join UP ALL NIGHT Productions as they welcome THE LORDS OF 52ND STREET – The Original Billy Joel Band to The Misquamicut Drive-In Theater on August 5, 2021. General admission tickets are $175 per car. VIP Tickets are $225 per car in advance with reserved front row parking and your own un-obstructed spot. Each VIP ticket includes a band autographed event poster for each rider. All tickets are available via this link: https://lordsof52ndstreettickets.square.site/ Box office: 917-209-9000. Please plan to bring some comfy lawn chairs for your group. Max of five riders per car, no single admissions, no re-admittance. No season passes.

THE LORDS OF 52ND STREET are Billy Joel’s original band and formed the core of the group that recorded such classic albums as ‘Turnstiles’, ‘The Stranger’, ’52nd Street’, ‘The Nylon Curtain’, ‘Glass Houses’, An Innocent Man’, and ‘The Bridge’. These iconic records sold more than 150 million copies world-wide while establishing Billy Joel’s unmistakable sound. The Lords of 52nd Street were also the core of Joel’s touring band for over a decade, including the historic shows in the USSR. Today the ‘Lords’, saxophonist Richie Cannata, guitarist Russell Javors, and drummer Liberty Devitto, continue to perform all the greatest hits you know and love just how you remember them. Come see and hear the Original Billy Joel Band playing “Only The Good Die Young”, “Say Goodbye To Hollywood”, “Miami 2017”, “Angry Young Man”, and more of the classic songs that make up the soundtrack of our lives.

This special outdoor performance, the band’s first Rhode Island appearance, is at the Misquamicut Drive-In Theater, where you can drive your car in to park and sit nearby in your own chairs. The show will also be projected onto the venue’s movie screens. Don’t miss this once in a lifetime chance to see The Legends of the Billy Joel Band this summer.

Opening Band: The Dopey Lopes Up All Night Band

Dopey Lopes is one of RI’s best known and longest running alternative rock performers. After more than 30 years on stage, he continues to captivate audiences with his high energy live shows and heartfelt songwriting. Dopey and the Band are thrilled to be opening up for the Lords of 52nd Street since Billy’s music has always been an inspirational soundtrack in their lives. The Band features RI Music Hall Of Fame artist Stumpy Nation on Drums, with Sir Rockingham on Lead Guitar and Peter Breen on Bass.