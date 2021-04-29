Taproot Brewing Co. on Wednesday announced that it is participating in the #BrewStacheStrong beer collaboration in solidarity with 200 other craft breweries nationwide.

This campaign will raise vital funds and much-needed awareness for brain cancer research. Participating #BrewStacheStrong breweries will raise money through sales of their limited-edition “SMASH” style beer – a single malt and single hop brew called “Stache.”

Stache (5.0% ABV) is an Irish Style Lager with 100% Irish Ale Malt. You can now enjoy Stache at Taproot Brewing Co. / Newport Vineyards on draft for pints and flights, plus 4-packs (16 oz cans) to bring home, and a portion of proceeds of each pint and 4-pack will be donated to StacheStrong. “We’re honored to participate in this cause. Several members of our team have had loved ones affected by brain cancer and we’re happy to raise a glass in their honor as well as bring awareness and contribute to this cause,” said Kevin Beachem, Brewer at Taproot Brewing Co.

Taproot Brewing Co. and Newport Vineyards are currently operating via table reservations for enjoying beer, wine, and dining Wednesday – Sunday. The Marketplace onsite is open for beer & wine to-go Tuesday through Sunday (no reservation needed for retail purchases). Reservations, hours, and details can be found at www.taprootbeer.com.

For more information about #BrewStacheStrong and the participating breweries, visit www.StacheStrong.org/brewstachestrong. For regular updates about the campaign, follow @StacheStrong on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.