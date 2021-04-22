Blue Flag Partners has acquired six additional properties in Nantucket, MA, according to Hotel Business.

The portfolio, which comprises six properties spread across three transactions, includes the Summer House at 27 Fair St., Summer House at 29 Fair St., Pineapple Inn on Hussey St., India Street Inn on India St., Hawthorn House on Chestnut St. and a property on Federal St. that previously operated as a seasonal vacation rental.

