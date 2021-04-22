via The Preservation Society of Newport County

The closing date to apply for The Preservation Society of Newport County’s 2021-2022 Social History Fellowship is May 1.

This is a one-year, residential fellowship for a scholar or emerging professional to examine the experience of enslaved and free Africans and African-Americans in Newport and Aquidneck Island in the 19th century. It is an important part of the Preservation Society’s efforts to present inclusive narratives about its houses and Newport as a whole.

A Master of Arts degree is required in American history, African-American history, social history, public history, anthropology or related fields. The fellowship begins September 1, 2021, and continues through August 15, 2022. Details and application are available at www.newportmansions.org/learn/fellowships.

About the Preservation Society’s Fellowship program

Our Research Fellows Program offers participants the opportunity to conduct scholarly research, deliver lectures and generate publications and other deliverables while undertaking comprehensive projects relevant to the Preservation Society’s mission, strategic plan and annual goals. The subjects available to applicants each year are selected by Preservation Society staff as they are relevant to current needs in the organization and scholarly fields.

The Preservation Society of Newport County, Rhode Island, is a nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and dedicated to preserving and interpreting the area’s historic architecture, landscapes, decorative arts and social history. Its 11 historic properties – seven of them National Historic Landmarks — span more than 250 years of American architectural and social development.