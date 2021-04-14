The Potter League for Animals is holding a Free Drive-Thru Pet Food Pantry on Saturday, April 17, from 10 am to 12 pm to provide free supplemental cat food, dog food, and cat litter to all individuals who may need assistance.

The distribution takes place at the Potter League Spay & Neuter Clinic located at 235 Elm St, Warwick, RI 02888.

Dog food, cat food, and cat litter will be available for free, while supplies last.

Visitors are asked remain in their car the entire time. Staff will place the items directly into the car’s trunk. Masks are required.

For more information, visit www.potterleague.org, email community@potterleague.org, or call 401-846-8276 ext. 106.