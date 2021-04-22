Potter League for Animals announced today a $10,000 grant investment from the newly named, Petco Love, to support their lifesaving work for animals in Rhode Island.

According to Potter League for Animals, Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier.

Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.

“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Potter League for Animals and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love in a statement. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”

Potter League’s CEO, Brad Shear, CAWA and Director of Development, Erin O’Gara Dollard & Monika. Photo provided by Potter League For Animals

“We are thrilled that Petco Love is supporting our work at the Potter League Spay and Neuter Clinic. The support of Petco Love will ensure that animals across Rhode Island will continue to have access to spay and neuter services,” said Brad Shear, CAWA, CEO of Potter League for Animals in a statement. “Our goal at the Potter League Spay & Neuter Clinic is to provide equitable access for subsidized spay and neuter services to all communities, as well as animals being adopted from other animal-oriented organizations. Additionally, this grant investment will help provide basic diagnostics, vaccinations, and microchips for animals whose families seek financial assistance.”

For more information about Potter League for Animals., visit www.potterleague.org. To learn more about Petco Love, visit petcolove.org.