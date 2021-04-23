WWII Army Veteran and longtime resident of Montclair, NJ and Nantucket, MA

Robert Burton, 97, of Portsmouth Rhode Island, formerly of Nantucket Massachusetts passed away on April 19, 2021 at Atria Aquidneck Place in Portsmouth, RI, with Norma, his devoted wife of 43 years, by his side.

Robert was born January 5, 1924 in Jersey City, NJ and raised by his parents Stanley and Edith (Morris) Burton. Robert served as a private in the Army during WWII. He served in North Africa and Italy as part of the detached services. After the war, Robert returned to NJ and worked as Chief Engineer at St. Barnabas Hospital, and then as an HVAC Control Technician. He was a skilled plumber and continued to work in the plumbing trade after retiring to Nantucket. He obtained his master plumber license at the age of 80 and officially retired at the age of 91.

While living in NJ, Robert was highly active in the Montclair Volunteer Ambulance Unit and served as Captain for several years. While in Nantucket, Robert was active in the Rotary Club, VFW and Wharf Rat Club, and was a member of the Nantucket First Congregational Church. Robert was a long-time member of the Nantucket Yacht Club where he enjoyed sailing with his family.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Norma, his four children; Barbara Warren, Robert Jr (Caroline), Sandy (Leslie Light), and Patricia Small (Alan), and stepson, Mark Porter (Cynthia Kitay). Grampa B will also be greatly missed by his eleven grandchildren; Deanna Atkinson, Robert Atkinson, Jenna Burton (John Slater), Graham Burton (LuAnn), Alexander Burton, Christopher Burton, Jackson Burton, Alison Bolt (Robert), Brian Small, Katelyn Wyatt (Liam), William Small (Amelia), and eight great-grandchildren; Annabelle Burton, Myles Burton, Grayson Bolt, Gemma Bolt, Chase Wyatt, Riley Wyatt, Audrey Small and Violet Small.

Robert was predeceased by his parents, his first wife, Gladys Ginder, and his stepson, John Porter.

Robert will be interred at the National Veterans Cemetery in Bourne, MA. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s name to the VFW of Nantucket, 22 New South Rd., Nantucket, MA 02554.