Matthew E.D. Last passed away peacefully on April 21, 2021 in Mystic, CT.

Born in Los Angeles, Matthew was the youngest of four children born to the late Jim and Marnie Last.

His brothers, William “Wooley”, and Teddy, preceded him in death, in 2004 and 2006, respectively.

His first job as a young brakeman for the Old Colony Newport Railroad fueled his interest in trains and the love of the rails which would stay with him for the rest of his life.

Matt attended preparatory school at South Kent School in Kent, CT. He attended Fordham University and the New School in New York City, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts.

Matt worked in ground support for airport operations and security, as first mate onboard the Millennium passenger ferry, and as a railroad signal inspector.

His many interests included ham radio, tiki pop culture, railroad memorabilia and music.

He was a Mason affiliated with Harmony Lodge No. 9 in Cranston, RI, an Elk, and a Rhode Island Shriner.

Matt is survived by his sister Brooke “Letitia” Blake, and her children, Timothy and Sara Fiore, as well as his Uncle Edison Dick and wife Sally, his Aunt Titia Ellis and his former wife Amy Nightingale.

Matt will forever be remembered as a kind and thoughtful man, full of wit and generous good nature. He was loved and respected by all who knew him.

Donations may be made in Matthew’s memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886 or at donate.lovetotherescue.org