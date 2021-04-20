Joseph M. Affonso, 65, of Newport, passed away on April 17, 2021 at Heatherwood Nursing Center in Newport..

Joseph was born July 5, 1955 in Bridgeport, CT to Joseph Affonso and the late Jacqueline (LaLiberte)Affonso.

He was the loving husband of Deborah Hutcheson for 11 years, until her passing in 2005.

Joe was raised in Portsmouth, RI until he enlisted in the Navy, which brought him to Portsmouth, VA. After leaving the Navy, he worked several jobs throughout his time in Virginia, but it was his own hotdog truck( Fat Fonzie’s) that was his true passion. He He loved that his boys were young and able to work with him on the truck.

Often being teased, by his family, for being a life-long Miami Dolphin fan, he always stayed loyal to the Dolphins.

He loved the musical group the Bee Gee’s, watching poker on TV, people watching and when his family and friends would bring their small children to visit him at the nursing home, he would always have a bag of treats for them. Joe was a jokester and put a smile on anyone’s face that he met. He will truly be missed.

His family would like to thank the entire staff at Heatherwood Rehabilitation & Health Care Center for the excellent care that thye priovided for Joe during his time there.

Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, James D. and Jeffrey A. Affonso and his granddaughter Jamila Barnard.

Joseph is survived by his father, Joseph Affonso, of Middletown, RI, his brother John F. Affonso and his wife Karen, of Tiverton, his sister Jacqueline A. Affonso of Middletown, RI and his sister-in-law Sandra Affonso of Middletown. He is also survived by his sons, Christopher Gibson, of Portsmouth, VA and Brandon Barnard, of Houston, TX, and his grandchildren, Christopher Gibson(CJ), Athena Barnard and Brandon Barnard Jr.

Due to COVID19 restrictions, a celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in his name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105