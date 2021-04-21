Cynthia (Cindy) M. Allott (59) of Portsmouth, RI passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2021. She passed peacefully with her loving husband, David Jenks, by her side.

Cindy loved her friends and family and her longstanding home of Aquidneck Island. Born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, she and her family moved to Newport in 1976. In 1999, Cindy met her soul mate David. They fell in love and were married in 2002.

Cindy enjoyed a long career that shifted between childcare and hospitality management. Lately, Cindy enjoyed working as a guest services manager at Inn on the Harbor by Windham, where her guests appreciated her dedication. Most of all, Cindy was a happy person who had a memorable and infectious laugh. She also had a unique ability to pick up with people she had not seen in a while, as if no lapse had existed.

She was predeceased by her mother, Mary S. Pharris, her father Dr. Hugh R. Allott and her dog, Tucker. She was survived by her husband, David, four siblings and four god children. A celebration of life luncheon will be held at 12:00 noon this Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Johnny’s at Atlantic Resort in the Atlantic Pavillion Room, 240 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown, RI.