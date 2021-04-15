Claire L. Haskell passed on April 14, 2021 at the age of 82, joining her Husband Henry F. Haskell, Sr. in Heaven. She brought smiles and joy to everyone and will always be deeply loved by her family and friends.

Her kitchen was the prime family gathering spot for decades. She was known for her quick wit, playful sarcasm, generosity, candor, integrity, and above all a supreme caring for others. She taught us so much. How to be good people, who to trust, how to make things with our hands, to be fearless in trying new things, and not to worry about what other people thought of us. She taught us how to find ourselves. She was the greatest teacher we have ever known. It was a pleasure and honor to have her lead our family.

She leaves behind to carry on her legacy an extensive family that misses her, including her sister Pauline, and her sister in-law Beverly. She also leaves her three children Claire, Elaine and Henry, 5 grandchildren Regina, Valerie, Christopher, Kimberly, and Elizabeth,and 8 great-grandchildren Raven, Logan, Billie, Gabriel, Natalie, Violet, Oona, and Gerald.

Services for Mrs. Haskell will be private.