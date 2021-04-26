Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Job Opportunities Available In Newport County

Sponsored Job Opportunities

  1. 22 Bowens – LINE COOK @ 22 BOWENS
  2. Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital
  3. Anchor Bend Glassworks – Gallery Assistant
  4. Applebee’s | FOH & BOH Team Members |$11.50-18/hr| HIRING IMMEDIATELY!
  5. Bar and Board – Bartender
  6. Bar ‘Cino – LINE COOK @ BAR ‘CINO – NEWPORT, RI 
  7. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Shopping Experience Ambassador Job
  8. Brick Alley Pub- Kitchen Assistant, Line or Prep Cook
  9. Cape Henry Associates – Instructional Systems Specialist-CSS Newport
  10. Castle Hill Inn – RESTAURANT MANAGER @ CASTLE HILL INN
  11. CBs Therapy – Paraprofessional (TA) Starting ASAP!
  12. Cellular Sales – Verizon Sales Consultant
  13. Centrex Distributors – Warehouse Worker
  14. Chilis – Janitor
  15. City of Newport – Seasonal Employment
  16. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, Sushi Chefs, Receivers, Servers, Shuckers. Apply in person
  17. Cliffside Inn – Guest Experience Associate
  18. Club Wyndham – Multiple full time and part time positions
  19. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  20. CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
  21. Domino’s Pizza – Customer Service Representative/ Pizza Maker
  22. Dunkin’ – Crew Member
  23. Fairstead – Porter / Maintenance Worker
  24. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear
  25. Ferreira’s Package Store – Part-Time Help (Apply Within)
  26. FocusStaff – Travel ICU RN – Intensive Care Unit RN
  27. Foodlove Market – SOUS CHEF @ FOODLOVE MARKET 
  28. Freaky Burrito – Counter Help (email laurie@surfclubnewport.com)
  29. Gas Lamp Grille – Doorman/Security
  30. Genesis Healthcare – Social Worker (Full Time)
  31. Giusto – Cocktail Servers
  32. GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
  33. Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Food and Beverage Concierge (Seasonal)
  34. Greener Pastures Tree Service – Tree Service
  35. Hall Of Fame Museum Store – Retail Sales Associates
  36. Hammetts Wharf – Facilities Technician
  37. Heatherwood Rehab – RN Charge Nurse
  38. Hotel Viking – PBX Operator
  39. Insight Global – Navy Functional Tester
  40. IntelyCare – Registered Nurse (RN) – Earn Bonuses & Rewards – 42-67/hr
  41. IYRS – Development & Marketing Associate
  42. Jo’s American Bistro – Part Time Server
  43. JP Morgan Chase – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor – New Market…
  44. Kilwins – Ice Cream Server/Cashier
  45. Lafrance Hospitality – Breakfast Attendant
  46. Leidos – Material Handling Laborer
  47. Lifespan – Registered Nurse PD
  48. Looking Upwards – Service Coordinator
  49. Mainstay Hotel Newport – Banquet Manager – Wayfinder Hotel
  50. Marriott International – Bartender – Lifestyle
  51. MLK Center – Preschool Assistant Teacher
  52. Mokka Coffeehouse – Barista and counter person
  53. NCRSEP – NCRSEP Middle/High ESY Teacher Assistant
  54. Netsimco – War Gaming Specialist
  55. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Night Auditor
  56. Newport Country Club – Bartender 
  57. Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Call Center – Reservations Agent
  58. Newport Lobster Shack – Now Hiring at Live Seafood MarketFull Time Job at Busy Newport Seafood Market
  59. Newport Marriott hiring for the season, will host a job fair on May 4Host/Bus person/Food Runner (Guest Service Support Specialis…Gym and Pool Attendant
  60. Newport Restaurant Group now hiring for 400 seasonal, part-time and full-time positions
  61. Newport Vineyards – Brewery server/bartender/host, Catering bartender/server, catering/banquet captain, tasting room bartender/server, line cook/prep cook, maintenance worker/housekeeper
  62. Newport Yachting Center – Marina Office Staff
  63. Norman Bird Sanctuary – Part-time Receptionist
  64. Oceanside Family Dentistry – Dental Assistant
  65. Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Operations Supervisor
  66. On Time Staffing – Warehouse Worker
  67. Orange Cab – Dispatcher/Customer Service
  68. Panera Bread – Food Service Associate
  69. Petscort Services – Pet Care Specialist
  70. Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian
  71. Plumby’s – Kitchen Assistant, Line or Prep Cook
  72. PMS – NSWC – Material Coordinator
  73. Right Coast Medical Group – Social Media Intern
  74. Rochelle’s Boutiques – Full Time Floor Supervisor & Full-Time Retail Stylists
  75. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
  76. Rumford Pet Express – Supervisor/Associate Positions
  77. Safe Harbor Marinas – Facilities Assistant (Full Time)
  78. Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
  79. Shore Soap Company – Retail Sales Associate
  80. Slim Possible – Smoothie Barista/ Health Coach
  81. St. Clare – Newport – Social Media Manager and Content Creator
  82. The Atlantic House Hotel – Maintence Technician
  83. The Bodhi Spa – Spa Manager
  84. The Bohlin – DISHWASHER – PREP COOK @ THE BOHLIN
  85. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Reservations Coordinator
  86. The Home Depot – Retail Associate
  87. The Huddle – Experience Creators (Artists, Performers, Chefs, Writers)
  88. The Mooring – SERVER, HOST, BUSSER & FOOD RUNNER @ THE MOORING
  89. The Newport Experience – Receptionist
  90. The Navy Exchange – Cashier
  91. The Smoke House – SERVER, BARTENDER & HOST @ THE SMOKE HOUSE
  92. The TJX Companies – Customer Experience Coordinator
  93. The Wayfinder Hotel – Nomi Park Server
  94. Three Sons Provisions – Selling Event Specialist
  95. Tina Stephens – Retail Selling Key Holder
  96. UPS – UPS – Providence, RI Night Shift – 11pm-3am – Package Handle…
  97. US Department Of The Navy – SUPPLY TECHNICIAN
  98. Vacation Newport – Housekeeper/Laundry Attendant
  99. Warren Rogers – Data Analyst
  100. Washington Square Services Corporation – House Manager
  101. Waterfront Bar – Bartender and Server
  102. West Marine – Cashier
  103. Unknown – $13-15/hr Middletown RI Hotel Room Attendant NEEDED ASAP!
  104. Unknown – Cabinet Maker wanted
  105. Unknown – Newport thames st
  106. Unknown – Deckhand for 72′ sailing vessel
  107. Unknown – *** Fun Tour Guide position on the water ***
  108. Unknown – Dishwasher/Prep – Full or part time

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and Lucy's Hearth. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.