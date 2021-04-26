Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Job Opportunities Available In Newport County
Sponsored Job Opportunities
- 22 Bowens – LINE COOK @ 22 BOWENS
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital
- Anchor Bend Glassworks – Gallery Assistant
- Applebee’s | FOH & BOH Team Members |$11.50-18/hr| HIRING IMMEDIATELY!
- Bar and Board – Bartender
- Bar ‘Cino – LINE COOK @ BAR ‘CINO – NEWPORT, RI
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Shopping Experience Ambassador Job
- Brick Alley Pub- Kitchen Assistant, Line or Prep Cook
- Cape Henry Associates – Instructional Systems Specialist-CSS Newport
- Castle Hill Inn – RESTAURANT MANAGER @ CASTLE HILL INN
- CBs Therapy – Paraprofessional (TA) Starting ASAP!
- Cellular Sales – Verizon Sales Consultant
- Centrex Distributors – Warehouse Worker
- Chilis – Janitor
- City of Newport – Seasonal Employment
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, Sushi Chefs, Receivers, Servers, Shuckers. Apply in person
- Cliffside Inn – Guest Experience Associate
- Club Wyndham – Multiple full time and part time positions
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
- Domino’s Pizza – Customer Service Representative/ Pizza Maker
- Dunkin’ – Crew Member
- Fairstead – Porter / Maintenance Worker
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear
- Ferreira’s Package Store – Part-Time Help (Apply Within)
- FocusStaff – Travel ICU RN – Intensive Care Unit RN
- Foodlove Market – SOUS CHEF @ FOODLOVE MARKET
- Freaky Burrito – Counter Help (email laurie@surfclubnewport.com)
- Gas Lamp Grille – Doorman/Security
- Genesis Healthcare – Social Worker (Full Time)
- Giusto – Cocktail Servers
- GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Food and Beverage Concierge (Seasonal)
- Greener Pastures Tree Service – Tree Service
- Hall Of Fame Museum Store – Retail Sales Associates
- Hammetts Wharf – Facilities Technician
- Heatherwood Rehab – RN Charge Nurse
- Hotel Viking – PBX Operator
- Insight Global – Navy Functional Tester
- IntelyCare – Registered Nurse (RN) – Earn Bonuses & Rewards – 42-67/hr
- IYRS – Development & Marketing Associate
- Jo’s American Bistro – Part Time Server
- JP Morgan Chase – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor – New Market…
- Kilwins – Ice Cream Server/Cashier
- Lafrance Hospitality – Breakfast Attendant
- Leidos – Material Handling Laborer
- Lifespan – Registered Nurse PD
- Looking Upwards – Service Coordinator
- Mainstay Hotel Newport – Banquet Manager – Wayfinder Hotel
- Marriott International – Bartender – Lifestyle
- MLK Center – Preschool Assistant Teacher
- Mokka Coffeehouse – Barista and counter person
- NCRSEP – NCRSEP Middle/High ESY Teacher Assistant
- Netsimco – War Gaming Specialist
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Night Auditor
- Newport Country Club – Bartender
- Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Call Center – Reservations Agent
- Newport Lobster Shack – Now Hiring at Live Seafood Market, Full Time Job at Busy Newport Seafood Market
- Newport Marriott hiring for the season, will host a job fair on May 4, Host/Bus person/Food Runner (Guest Service Support Specialis…, Gym and Pool Attendant
- Newport Restaurant Group now hiring for 400 seasonal, part-time and full-time positions
- Newport Vineyards – Brewery server/bartender/host, Catering bartender/server, catering/banquet captain, tasting room bartender/server, line cook/prep cook, maintenance worker/housekeeper
- Newport Yachting Center – Marina Office Staff
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Part-time Receptionist
- Oceanside Family Dentistry – Dental Assistant
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Operations Supervisor
- On Time Staffing – Warehouse Worker
- Orange Cab – Dispatcher/Customer Service
- Panera Bread – Food Service Associate
- Petscort Services – Pet Care Specialist
- Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian
- Plumby’s – Kitchen Assistant, Line or Prep Cook
- PMS – NSWC – Material Coordinator
- Right Coast Medical Group – Social Media Intern
- Rochelle’s Boutiques – Full Time Floor Supervisor & Full-Time Retail Stylists
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
- Rumford Pet Express – Supervisor/Associate Positions
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Facilities Assistant (Full Time)
- Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
- Shore Soap Company – Retail Sales Associate
- Slim Possible – Smoothie Barista/ Health Coach
- St. Clare – Newport – Social Media Manager and Content Creator
- The Atlantic House Hotel – Maintence Technician
- The Bodhi Spa – Spa Manager
- The Bohlin – DISHWASHER – PREP COOK @ THE BOHLIN
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Reservations Coordinator
- The Home Depot – Retail Associate
- The Huddle – Experience Creators (Artists, Performers, Chefs, Writers)
- The Mooring – SERVER, HOST, BUSSER & FOOD RUNNER @ THE MOORING
- The Newport Experience – Receptionist
- The Navy Exchange – Cashier
- The Smoke House – SERVER, BARTENDER & HOST @ THE SMOKE HOUSE
- The TJX Companies – Customer Experience Coordinator
- The Wayfinder Hotel – Nomi Park Server
- Three Sons Provisions – Selling Event Specialist
- Tina Stephens – Retail Selling Key Holder
- UPS – UPS – Providence, RI Night Shift – 11pm-3am – Package Handle…
- US Department Of The Navy – SUPPLY TECHNICIAN
- Vacation Newport – Housekeeper/Laundry Attendant
- Warren Rogers – Data Analyst
- Washington Square Services Corporation – House Manager
- Waterfront Bar – Bartender and Server
- West Marine – Cashier
- Unknown – $13-15/hr Middletown RI Hotel Room Attendant NEEDED ASAP!
- Unknown – Cabinet Maker wanted
- Unknown – Newport thames st
- Unknown – Deckhand for 72′ sailing vessel
- Unknown – *** Fun Tour Guide position on the water ***
- Unknown – Dishwasher/Prep – Full or part time