Quidnessett Elementary School art instructor Danielle Daglieri-Singh is the recipient of Artsonia’s 2021 Art Education Leadership Award. The award honors pioneers in the art education community who continuously inspire their peers and engage students.

Daglieri-Singh’s peers and Artsonia selected her among thousands of instructors as one of 15 national winners of this award.

According to a press release from Artsonia, Daglieri-Singh is in her fifteenth year as an art instructor and thirteenth year teaching in the North Kingstown School Department. She is a passionate teacher who believes art education is an essential element of a child’s education.

“Seeing the visual arts impact on education inspired my career as an art educator,” Daglieri-Singh said in a statement. “Decades of research show that arts education fosters strong connections to classroom curriculum. This method of visual arts integrations allows students of all different learning styles to access a rich curriculum that teaches twenty-first century skills.”

Daglieri-Singh is one of thousands of art teachers from over 100 countries around the world who use Artsonia to showcase their student art, crowdsource lesson plans and help fundraise for their classrooms. Artsonia, the world’s largest online student art museum with more than 80 million pieces of art, allows family and friends of student artists create and purchase organic keepsakes from the student art, and then gives back 20 percent of all revenue to the local art classroom.

“Artsonia has been a great tool to connect parents and guardians with the happenings in the art room,” Daglieri-Singh said. “I have found it to be a great tool to boost confidence. Additionally, students are able to form a digital portfolio of their work at the elementary level and beyond.”

Artsonia’s 2021 Art Education Leadership Award serves as a way to honor the passionate, dedicated instructors who teach their students to create and value art, produce innovative lessons, and continually motivate their peers on Artsonia.

“Artsonia strives to provide art educators a platform to inspire one another,” said Jim Meyers, CEO and co-founder of the company. “We could not thrive without the commitment and ingenuity of teachers like Danielle who use their online gallery and lesson plans to motivate others. This Art Education Leadership Award is a way for us to recognize the hard-working, passionate people who help our children cherish art and cultivate their creative side.”

Artsonia is the world’s largest online collection of student art and a destination for thousands of art educators in over 100 countries worldwide. The website curates 80 million pieces of student art (and counting). Artsonia works with teachers to create online school art galleries and student art portfolios. Parents and relatives can view the art online, leave comments and order keepsakes featuring the artwork. As part of its mission, Artsonia donates 20 percent of merchandise revenue directly back to local classrooms. Since 2000, it has donated more than $11 million.

A 2020 Common Sense Education Top Pick for Learning, Artsonia inspires students and promotes the sharing of art with its weekly Artist of the Week campaign and online gift shop — all while helping to fund local school art programs.

