At a recent Scout Troop 3 Newport ceremony, 19-year-old Dylan McGrath of Newport was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest honor in Scouting. Dylan is the son of Patrick and Julie McGrath.

Attaining Eagle rank is the capstone achievement in McGrath’s 11 years in local scouting. McGrath started his scouting journey in the first grade after joining Pack 33 at St Joseph’s Church and continued his participation through his years at Thompson Middle School and Rogers High School. During his time with Troop 3, Dylan earned 27 merit badges and enjoyed many leadership opportunities, including Order of the Arrow, Patrol Leader, and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader.

Dylan’s service project — benefitting the Rhode Island Blood Center — consisted of hosting a blood drive at the Newport Ancient Order of Hibernians Hall. The effort included planning, advertising the drive, recruiting blood donors, and leading scouts to procure and serve food for those who donated blood.

A 2020 graduate of Rogers High School, McGrath now attends the University of Tampa, majoring in Business Management. He is also minoring in Military Science and Leadership while pursuing an officer’s commission through UTampa’s Army ROTC program. Dylan continues to give blood regularly and plans to continue his involvement with Scouts BSA as an adult leader.

Scout Troop 3 Newport typically meets every Tuesday at 7PM, at the Elks Club, 141 Pelham Street, Newport. During the pandemic, it continues to meet online and safely holds outdoor activities for local youth. Since 1947, over 90 Newport Troop 3 scouts have achieved the rank of Eagle. Dylan is proud to be its 92nd Eagle Scout.

To learn more about scouting opportunities in our area, visit https://beascout.org.

Source: BSA SCOUT TROOP 3 NEWPORT