Boating season is just around the corner and Newport’s Harbormaster’s Office is advising boaters that all normal harbor rules will be in effect this year, including the City’s dinghy permitting program and mooring usage requirement, both of which were suspended last year due to COVID-19.

Applications for the City’s Stone Pier dinghy sticker program, which is intended to reduce the number of unattended vessels at the Stone Pier and to provide smaller vessel owners a place in the harbor, will be available beginning May 1st online through the City’s website at CityofNewport.com/Harbormaster or by calling (401) 845-5815.

Under the program, the Stone Pier Dinghy Dock will remain available to any vessel no greater than twelve (12) feet, however, anyone wishing to leave a dinghy overnight at the dock will be required to have a sticker issued by the Harbormaster’s Office. While there is no fee for mooring permit holders or anchorage users, resident non-mooring permit holders should be prepared to submit proof of residency in the form of either a Newport voter registration card or R.I. Driver’s License with Newport address, along with a $50 annual sticker fee.

Anchorage users may hail the Harbormaster on VHF Channel 16 and request a sticker from the patrol boats. All private or commercial mooring permit holders will also require a sticker from the Harbormaster's Office in order to tie up.

In addition, all residential mooring holders are reminded that the City’s mooring usage requirement, which stipulates that moorings be occupied at least one day within each calendar month from June 1st until September 1st, will also be enforced this year.

Both the Dinghy Sticker Program and mooring usage requirement were rolled out in the summer of 2019 as part of an effort to accommodate the growing number of vessels both large and small seen in local waters over the last several years.

Overseeing it all this year will be recently appointed Harbormaster Stephen Land, who has been busy getting ready for the season since coming on the job on April 12th.

Harbormaster Stephen Land

The longtime harbormaster for Block Island, Land is no stranger to Newport Harbor and should quickly become a familiar face to boaters in and around the harbor as the season gets underway.

If you have any questions regarding any of the City’s Harbor management policies, including the Stone Pier Dinghy Sticker program or mooring usage requirement, please contact the Newport Harbormaster’s Office at 401-845-5815 or email smariani@cityofnewport.com.