Matthew C. Moynihan has been appointed Chief of Police and Director of Public Works for the Town of New Shoreham, according to a press release from New Shoreham Police Department.

Town Council made the announcement at the New Shoreham Town Council meeting on April 12th. Moynihan is currently a Captain in the Rhode Island State Police and has been on loan to New Shoreham since March 1st, serving as Interim Police Chief.

“I am thrilled that Captain Moynihan has accepted this critical leadership position with the town of New Shoreham,” said Crawford in a statement. “His law enforcement experience and managerial expertise will ensure that our police and public works departments are appropriately staffed and well-managed. During his time here I have been impressed with his work ethic and his plans for enhancing and modernizing our public safety services. I look forward to working with him in the years to come.”

First Warden Andre Boudreau said in a statement, “I am confident that I can speak for the whole council, we are extremely appreciative of town manager Maryanne Crawford’s efforts to bring forth a candidate of such enormous caliber as Captain Moynihan to be part of and to serve our community. We welcome his and his family and wish him many years of productive service on our behalf”.

“This is a special community and it’s been wonderful getting to know some of the residents during the past month,” said Captain Moynihan in a statement. “I have loved being a Trooper for the last twenty-four years and appreciate the opportunities and experiences I have had with the Rhode Island State Police. I am eager to join New Shoreham and put my skills to work here so that residents and visitors to Rhode Island’s most beautiful town have the benefit of high-quality public safety and public works services.”

Captain Matthew C. Moynihan has served with the Rhode Island State Police for twenty-four years in a variety of roles including serving in the Detective Bureau as Assistant Detective Commander, as Officer in-Charge of the Major Crimes Unit, on the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, in the Intelligence Unit, on the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and on the FBI’s Organized Crime Task Force.

Captain Moynihan has had a number of special assignments with the Rhode Island State Police. Captain Moynihan developed and led two of the Division’s newest programs: the HOPE Initiative and the Traffic Safety Unit. The HOPE Initiative is the nation’s only statewide law enforcement-led outreach program for opioid addiction and was created in 2018 to respond to Rhode Island’s significant overdose epidemic. The HOPE Initiative is featured in the April issue of Police Chief Magazine.

Captain Moynihan holds a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Northeastern University and a Master of Criminal Justice in Cybercrime Investigation and Cybersecurity from Boston University Metropolitan College. He graduated from the FBI National Academy. Captain Moynihan is retiring from the Rhode Island State Police and will be sworn in as Chief of Police for New Shoreham on May 2nd.